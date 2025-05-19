Biden Battles Aggressive Cancer: Trump, Obama, Harris Lead Wave of Support

An outpouring of bipartisan support followed the announcement that former U.S. President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, with messages of solidarity coming from President Trump, Kamala Harris, Barack Obama, and others.

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with aggressive cancer, sparking a wave of empathy and support from leaders across the political divide, with expressions of concern and well-wishes coming from President Donald Trump, former Vice President Kamala Harris, and many others.

On Friday, Biden’s representatives confirmed that he has been diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer. The announcement prompted immediate reactions from both Democratic and Republican leaders, who took to social media to express their concern and solidarity with the former president and his family.

Trump Offers Warm Wishes

President Donald Trump, writing on Truth Social, said, “Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”

Former President Barack Obama, who shared a close partnership with Biden during his presidency, posted a heartfelt message on Facebook.

“Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe,” he said, referencing Biden’s leadership in the Cancer Moonshot initiative, launched after the death of his son, Beau Biden, from brain cancer.

Obama added, “I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery.”

He noted that both he and former First Lady Michelle Obama were keeping the entire Biden family in their thoughts.

Harris: “Joe Biden Is a Fighter”

Former Vice President Kamala Harris expressed her sympathy on Bluesky, stating that she and her husband, former Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, were heartbroken to hear the news.

“Joe is a fighter — and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership,” she said.

“We are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery.”

Messages from Congressional Leaders to Biden

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote on X that he is praying for the former president and the Biden family.

“And the entire Biden family,” he added.

Rep. Greg Murphy (R-N.C.), who has a medical background as a urologist, offered a medically informed message of support. In a video posted to X, he said:

“With many medical interventions, life expectancy can be extended by several years.”

He expressed hope that Biden would receive excellent treatment and that his cancer would respond well.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) also shared his thoughts on X:

“This is certainly sad news, and the Johnson family will be joining the countless others who are praying for the former President in the wake of his diagnosis.”

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) called Biden his “friend” on Bluesky and said he would keep the entire Biden family, as well as the medical professionals involved in his care, in his thoughts.

“Continue to keep the faith, Joe,” Durbin wrote.

Support from Fellow Democrats

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reflected on Biden’s longtime fight against cancer, “I’m thinking of the Bidens as they take on cancer, a disease they’ve done so much to try to spare other families from. Wishing you a speedy, full recovery,” she wrote on Facebook.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), herself a cancer survivor, emphasized her personal connection to the news.

“I send my love and support to President Biden and his family. He’s a ferocious fighter, and I know he’ll handle this battle with strength and dignity,” she shared on X.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) echoed the sentiment, stating, “He and Jill have always been fighters and I am confident they will meet this challenge with grit and grace.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom offered a heartfelt tribute on X, saying, “Our hearts are with President Biden and his entire family right now. A man of dignity, strength, and compassion like his deserves to live a long and beautiful life. Sending strength, healing and prayers his way.”

