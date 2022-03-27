Biden in his recent address to Ukrainian citizens on Saturday called Putin a "butcher"

US President Joe Biden in his recent address to Ukrainian citizens on Saturday called Putin a “butcher”. The comment was made during his conferenc on accepting the Ukraine refugees.

After meeting refugees in warsaw, when asked about his opinion on Russia’s President, Biden remarked him that he is a butcher.

Biden further said that Russia had changed its plan in its invasion of Ukraine, following Moscow’s announcement that its primary goal was now to “liberate” the breakaway eastern Donbass area.

When asked if Russia’s policy had changed, Biden replied, “I’m not convinced they have.”