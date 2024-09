Biden Condemns Political Violence Following Attempt On Trump’s Life

Following an alleged assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden expressed relief that his predecessor was unharmed and asserted that there is no place for political violence or any violence in the country.

Following an alleged assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden expressed relief that his predecessor was unharmed and asserted that there is no place for political violence or any violence in the country.

Incident Overview

This comes hours after gunfire was reported near Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach. The former president’s campaign declared him “safe.” The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced on Sunday that it “is investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination.”

Biden’s Statement

President Biden commended the Secret Service for their vigilance and for keeping the former president safe. He further stated that one suspect has been held in custody and an active investigation is underway.

“I have been briefed by my team regarding what federal law enforcement is investigating as a possible assassination attempt on former President Trump today. A suspect is in custody, and I commend the work of the Secret Service and their law enforcement partners for their vigilance and their efforts to keep the former President and those around him safe,” Biden said in a statement.

He added that he has directed his team to ensure that the Secret Service has every resource, capability, and protective measure to ensure Trump’s continued safety.

MUST READ: Donald Trump Assassination Attempt Thwarted: Suspect Arrested with AK Rifle in Major Security Operation

“I am relieved that the former President is unharmed. There is an active investigation into this incident as law enforcement gathers more details about what happened. As I have said many times, there is no place for political violence or for any violence ever in our country, and I have directed my team to continue to ensure that the Secret Service has every resource, capability, and protective measure necessary to ensure the former President’s continued safety,” Biden concluded.

Details of the Incident

According to Bradshaw, a Secret Service agent engaged with the individual after spotting a rifle barrel. An official stated that the individual, who was subsequently placed under arrest, was 300-500 yards away from Trump, according to CNN.

Notably, this is the second assassination attempt on Trump during this presidential campaign. Trump was also the target of an attempted assassination at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Previous Attempt

Trump was on stage at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13 when gunshots rang out and Secret Service agents stormed the stage. Hours after the shooting, Trump reported that the bullet had pierced the upper part of his right ear.

The FBI identified the shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

Trump’s Response

Following the incident, Donald Trump said that he is absolutely “safe and well” and vowed that he will “never surrender.”

In a fundraising email, Trump wrote, “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!”

“Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER! I will always love you for supporting me,” he added.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: Who is Ryan Wesley Routh? Meet the Alleged Gunman at Trump’s Golf Club In Florida