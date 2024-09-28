Biden Labels Israeli Strike on Hezbollah’s Nasrallah ‘Measure Of Justice’ Amid Tensions

President Joe Biden, on Saturday, characterized the Israeli airstrike that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah as a “measure of justice” for what he described as a “four-decade reign of terror.” The comments followed Hezbollah’s confirmation earlier in the day of Nasrallah’s death, a significant blow to the militant group founded in Lebanon in the early 1980s.

Context of the Airstrike

Biden’s statement linked Nasrallah’s demise to the broader conflict that escalated after the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel, which left hundreds dead. “Nasrallah, the next day, made the fateful decision to join hands with Hamas and open what he called a ‘northern front’ against Israel,” Biden noted. He emphasized that under Nasrallah’s leadership, Hezbollah was responsible for the deaths of thousands of Americans, underscoring the group’s long history of violent actions against the U.S. and its allies.

A Calculated Response Amid Regional Tensions

The Biden administration views Nasrallah’s death as a substantial setback for Hezbollah, which is supported by Iran, much like Hamas. However, officials have also expressed concern over the potential for an escalation of violence in the region. The White House and Pentagon quickly clarified that Israel did not provide advance notice of the operation that resulted in Nasrallah’s death, reflecting the delicate balance the U.S. seeks to maintain in the ongoing conflict.

Diplomatic Efforts for Cease-Fires

The confirmation of Nasrallah’s death coincided with a week where Biden’s senior national security aides were actively seeking support for a 21-day cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah. The administration hoped this cease-fire could help revive efforts to establish a truce in Gaza as well. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reinforced this narrative in a defiant speech at the United Nations, vowing continued military operations against Hezbollah until displaced Israeli citizens could return to their homes.

Calls for Stability in the Region

In light of the escalating violence, Biden reiterated his commitment to achieving cease-fires in both Gaza and between Israel and Hezbollah. “It is time for these deals to close, for the threats to Israel to be removed, and for the broader Middle East region to gain greater stability,” he stated, indicating a desire for a more peaceful resolution to ongoing hostilities.

Iran’s Reaction to Nasrallah’s Death

In response to the strike, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian accused the United States of complicity in Nasrallah’s killing. He stated, “The world community will not forget that the order of the terrorist strike was issued from New York and the Americans cannot absolve themselves from complicity with the Zionists.” This sentiment reflects the heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran amidst the ongoing conflicts in the region.

U.S. Embassy Actions Amid Security Concerns

In light of the escalating violence in Lebanon following Nasrallah’s death, the U.S. State Department has ordered the departure of families of U.S. diplomats not directly employed by the embassy in Beirut. They have also authorized the voluntary departure of essential personnel due to the “volatile and unpredictable security situation” in the Lebanese capital. The department reiterated its previous advice for American citizens to consider leaving Lebanon, emphasizing the risks associated with travel to the country.