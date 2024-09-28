Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, September 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Biden Labels Israeli Strike on Hezbollah’s Nasrallah ‘Measure Of Justice’ Amid Tensions

President Joe Biden, on Saturday, characterized the Israeli airstrike that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah as a “measure of justice”

Biden Labels Israeli Strike on Hezbollah’s Nasrallah ‘Measure Of Justice’ Amid Tensions

President Joe Biden, on Saturday, characterized the Israeli airstrike that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah as a “measure of justice” for what he described as a “four-decade reign of terror.” The comments followed Hezbollah’s confirmation earlier in the day of Nasrallah’s death, a significant blow to the militant group founded in Lebanon in the early 1980s.

Context of the Airstrike

Biden’s statement linked Nasrallah’s demise to the broader conflict that escalated after the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel, which left hundreds dead. “Nasrallah, the next day, made the fateful decision to join hands with Hamas and open what he called a ‘northern front’ against Israel,” Biden noted. He emphasized that under Nasrallah’s leadership, Hezbollah was responsible for the deaths of thousands of Americans, underscoring the group’s long history of violent actions against the U.S. and its allies.

ALSO READ: China’s Newest Nuclear Submarine Sinks In Dock, US Officials Confirm

A Calculated Response Amid Regional Tensions

The Biden administration views Nasrallah’s death as a substantial setback for Hezbollah, which is supported by Iran, much like Hamas. However, officials have also expressed concern over the potential for an escalation of violence in the region. The White House and Pentagon quickly clarified that Israel did not provide advance notice of the operation that resulted in Nasrallah’s death, reflecting the delicate balance the U.S. seeks to maintain in the ongoing conflict.

Diplomatic Efforts for Cease-Fires

The confirmation of Nasrallah’s death coincided with a week where Biden’s senior national security aides were actively seeking support for a 21-day cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah. The administration hoped this cease-fire could help revive efforts to establish a truce in Gaza as well. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reinforced this narrative in a defiant speech at the United Nations, vowing continued military operations against Hezbollah until displaced Israeli citizens could return to their homes.

Calls for Stability in the Region

In light of the escalating violence, Biden reiterated his commitment to achieving cease-fires in both Gaza and between Israel and Hezbollah. “It is time for these deals to close, for the threats to Israel to be removed, and for the broader Middle East region to gain greater stability,” he stated, indicating a desire for a more peaceful resolution to ongoing hostilities.

Iran’s Reaction to Nasrallah’s Death

In response to the strike, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian accused the United States of complicity in Nasrallah’s killing. He stated, “The world community will not forget that the order of the terrorist strike was issued from New York and the Americans cannot absolve themselves from complicity with the Zionists.” This sentiment reflects the heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran amidst the ongoing conflicts in the region.

U.S. Embassy Actions Amid Security Concerns

In light of the escalating violence in Lebanon following Nasrallah’s death, the U.S. State Department has ordered the departure of families of U.S. diplomats not directly employed by the embassy in Beirut. They have also authorized the voluntary departure of essential personnel due to the “volatile and unpredictable security situation” in the Lebanese capital. The department reiterated its previous advice for American citizens to consider leaving Lebanon, emphasizing the risks associated with travel to the country.

MUST READ: Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Filed under

Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Israeli Airstrike President Joe Biden

Also Read

Hurricane Helene Ravages Southeastern U.S.: 64 Lives Lost

Hurricane Helene Ravages Southeastern U.S.: 64 Lives Lost

Sharad Pawar: Maha Vikas Aghadi To Finalize Seat Sharing Soon

Sharad Pawar: Maha Vikas Aghadi To Finalize Seat Sharing Soon

Jaipur Police Registers FIR In Connection With Lawrence Bishnoi’s Interview

Jaipur Police Registers FIR In Connection With Lawrence Bishnoi’s Interview

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout | NewsX Exclusive

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout...

Will Stay Alive Till PM Modi Is Removed From Power: Kharge

Will Stay Alive Till PM Modi Is Removed From Power: Kharge

Entertainment

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout | NewsX Exclusive

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout

IIFA 2024: Rekha Turns Back The Clock With Her Stunning 20-Minute Performance | Photos

IIFA 2024: Rekha Turns Back The Clock With Her Stunning 20-Minute Performance | Photos

Diljit Dosanjh Introduces Mother, Sister At Manchester Concert

Diljit Dosanjh Introduces Mother, Sister At Manchester Concert

IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Meets And Greets Fans In Dubai | Photos

IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Meets And Greets Fans In Dubai | Photos

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ To Re-Release In Theatres? Kabir Khan Reveals

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ To Re-Release In Theatres? Kabir Khan Reveals

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox