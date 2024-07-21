Joe Biden Opts Out Of 2024 Re-Election Bid Amid Mounting Pressure

Biden’s choice comes after increasing pressure from his party and influential Democratic donors, who have been urging him to step down for the party’s future. This development signals a notable change in the political scene as the Democratic Party must now expedite the process of selecting a new nominee before August 7th.

President Joe Biden declared today that he will not seek reelection in the 2024 presidential race, while withholding his endorsement for a successor as the Democratic nominee.

Increased Pressure from the Party

Biden’s bid for reelection has come under intense scrutiny and concern following a highly criticized debate performance. In contrast to the widespread support he garnered after his State of the Union address, Biden’s debate against former President Donald Trump has raised doubts about his ability to effectively lead the nation.

On July 2nd, Texas Representative Lloyd Doggett became the inaugural Democrat in Congress to advocate for Biden’s withdrawal from the campaign. Following a week marked by increasing skepticism among Democrats, Vermont Senator Peter Welch became the first Democratic senator to publicly call for Biden’s withdrawal, citing concerns over Biden’s debate performance and the potential ramifications of a Trump reelection.

(This is a developing story)

