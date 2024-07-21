Joe Biden Opts Out Of 2024 Re-Election Bid Amid Mounting Pressure

Biden’s bid for reelection has come under intense scrutiny and concern following a highly criticized debate performance. In contrast to the widespread support he garnered after his State of the Union address, Biden’s debate against former President Donald Trump has raised doubts about his ability to effectively lead the nation.

On July 2nd, Texas Representative Lloyd Doggett became the inaugural Democrat in Congress to advocate for Biden’s withdrawal from the campaign. Following a week marked by increasing skepticism among Democrats, Vermont Senator Peter Welch became the first Democratic senator to publicly call for Biden’s withdrawal, citing concerns over Biden’s debate performance and the potential ramifications of a Trump reelection.

(This is a developing story)

