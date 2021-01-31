National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said at an event organised by the US Institute of Peace, a Congress-funded think-tank, on Friday that the US will build on and carry forward the four-nation Quad comprising the US, India, Japan and Australia.

At the same time, US President Joe Biden called for Democrats to keep Trump impeachment trial short and not to let it "derail the agenda". The new Biden administration sees the Quad grouping comprising the US, India, Japan and Australia.

Sullivan said that one very positive thing that Biden’s administration will be building on will be Quad and the Indo-Pacific policy of the previous Trump administration besides the Abraham Accords, Sullivan said. Many believe that the strengthening of the Quad comes in light of China’s increasing aggression and the US has been favouring making the Quad a security architecture to check China’s growing assertiveness.

Tracing back to November 2017, India, Japan, the US and Australia gave shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the “Quad” as a means to develop counter-strategies to check and balance China’s aggressive behaviour in the strategically-vital Indo-Pacific region. Amid China’s border conflict with India, this Quad can become a major talking point in the Indo-Pacific region. Chinese’s muscle-flexing and territorial disputes will be kept on check hopefully with this Quad.

Earlier Biden in an article had indicated that he would support close relations with India. Quad and its expansion are likely to be supported by Joe Biden as the quad, the Malabar exercises, and defence dialogues are all aimed to protect India’s national and security interests.