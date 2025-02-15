Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Biden Spent 39% of His Presidency On Vacation, Took More Time Off Than Any Modern U.S. President

Biden Spent 39% of His Presidency On Vacation, Took More Time Off Than Any Modern U.S. President

President Joe Biden spent nearly 40% of presidency time away from the White House on vacation, setting a modern record. His frequent getaways have drawn sharp criticism, online mockery, and political attacks, especially in the wake of his decision to step aside from re-election.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Biden Spent 39% of His Presidency On Vacation, Took More Time Off Than Any Modern U.S. President

President Joe Biden spent nearly 40% of his presidency time away from the White House on vacation, setting a modern record.


President Joe Biden, has taken more time off than any other U.S. president in modern history, spending 577 out of his 1,463 days in office—equivalent to 39% of his presidency—on vacation, according to data compiled by the Republican National Committee (RNC).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

To put this in perspective, the average American worker, who receives 11 paid vacation days per year, would need 52 years to accumulate as much time off as Biden did in his four-year term.

Online Mockery and Criticism Over Time Off

Biden’s frequent vacations have not gone unnoticed by the public, with images of him relaxing in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, in July 2023 becoming widely shared online and inspiring memes and GIFs.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Criticism also came from Republican lawmakers, including Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/Brooklyn), who remarked, “Considering how awful his misguided policies were and the various crises they created, from the border to inflation, imagine the damage he would have done if he worked every day? I’m not sure if we should be mad or thankful he worked so little.”

Vacation Time After Biden Dropped Re-Election Bid

A significant portion of Biden’s vacation time—43 of the 70 days, or 61%—came after July 21, when members of his own party urged him to withdraw from the 2024 re-election race.

His time off also eclipsed that of previous presidents, surpassing the record of George H.W. Bush, who spent 37% of his presidency—543 out of 1,461 days—away from the White House.

Biden’s vacation time significantly exceeded that of former President Donald Trump, who spent 26% of his first term—381 out of 1,461 days—away from Washington, D.C.

Other past presidents took far fewer breaks. Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama each spent only 11% of their two-term presidencies on vacation, while Jimmy Carter was away for just 79 days, accounting for only 5% of his single term.

George W. Bush, over two terms, spent 1,020 days—or 35%—of his 2,922 days in office outside Washington, often at his Texas ranch.

Vacation Destinations Biden Chose

Even before being pushed off the Democratic ticket in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden had spent considerable time at his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

In September 2023, reports indicated that he was on track to spend nearly 40% of his presidency on vacation. Following this, he continued to take extended breaks, spending much of the next two months in various locations, including:

  • Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
  • California’s wine region in Santa Ynez Valley
  • The presidential retreat at Camp David
  • His other home in Wilmington, Delaware

During this period, Biden took a 23-day vacation from August 8 to September 2, one of the longest consecutive breaks of his presidency.

Later in the year, he vacationed in Nantucket in late November and in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, in late December. However, he did spend most of his final two months in office working.

Historic Presidential Pardons and RNC Reaction

During his last months in office, Biden issued a record number of presidential pardons and commutations, including pardoning his son, Hunter Biden, who had been convicted on federal felony gun and tax charges.

The RNC was quick to criticize Biden’s time off and political fate. “Thanks to the mandate delivered by voters in November, Joe Biden and [former Vice President] Kamala Harris are now on a permanent vacation,” said RNC Communications Director Zach Parkinson. “And thanks to President Trump, our country is back on track.”

Also Read: Trump’s Mass Firings at Nuclear Weapons Agency Throw America’s Nuclear Security Into Turmoil

Filed under

Joe biden

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Calls For The Creation Of The ‘Amed Forces Of Europe’ Against Russia

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Calls For The Creation Of The ‘Amed Forces Of Europe’ Against Russia

How Sivakarthikeyan’s Support Helped Cricketer Sajeevan Sajana After 2018 Wayanad Floods

How Sivakarthikeyan’s Support Helped Cricketer Sajeevan Sajana After 2018 Wayanad Floods

“Chargesheet Against 2 Accused Before Feb 24”: Police To Rouse Avenue Court

“Chargesheet Against 2 Accused Before Feb 24”: Police To Rouse Avenue Court

Skimmer Declared Mascot For Bird Festival At Mahakumbh 2025

Skimmer Declared Mascot For Bird Festival At Mahakumbh 2025

Amish Tripathi And Kunal Kamra Engage in Heated Debate Over Sati Practice After Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s Remarks

Amish Tripathi And Kunal Kamra Engage in Heated Debate Over Sati Practice After Ola CEO...

Entertainment

Amish Tripathi And Kunal Kamra Engage in Heated Debate Over Sati Practice After Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s Remarks

Amish Tripathi And Kunal Kamra Engage in Heated Debate Over Sati Practice After Ola CEO

Where to Watch ‘The Durex Podcast’ Episode 1? Everything You Need to Know

Where to Watch ‘The Durex Podcast’ Episode 1? Everything You Need to Know

Thandel Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi’s Film Crosses ₹68.5 Crore In 8 Days

Thandel Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi’s Film Crosses ₹68.5 Crore In 8

Nicholas Galitzine’s Jaw-Dropping He-Man Transformation Stuns Fans

Nicholas Galitzine’s Jaw-Dropping He-Man Transformation Stuns Fans

Did You Know? Who Is Saurav Gurjar, The Former WWE Star Who Called Out Ranveer Allahbadia?

Did You Know? Who Is Saurav Gurjar, The Former WWE Star Who Called Out Ranveer

Lifestyle

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox