According to a White House statement released on Saturday, US President Joe Biden will conduct a special in-person summit with ASEAN leaders on May 12-13.

“The Special Summit will demonstrate the United States’ lasting commitment to ASEAN, recognizing its vital role in delivering sustainable solutions to the region’s most critical challenges,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

According to Psaki, President Biden will host the Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on an aforementioned day as the summit will honor 45 years of US-ASEAN cooperation.

Psaki stated, “It will build on President Biden’s attendance at the US-ASEAN Summit in October 2021, where he announced $102 million in new initiatives to expand our engagement with ASEAN on COVID-19 recovery and health security, combating the climate crisis, stimulating broad-based economic growth, promoting gender equality, and deepening people-to-people ties.”

She further added “Serving as a strong, dependable partner in Southeast Asia is a primary objective for the Biden-Harris Administration. Our mutual commitment to advancing an Indo-Pacific that is free and open, secure, connected, and resilient will continue to be underpinned by our shared objectives for the region. “

The meeting takes place in the midst of Russia’s and Ukraine’s protracted conflict, which has now entered its 51st day. Deliberations on the situation in Ukraine and Europe may take place at the summit.