Monday, September 30, 2024
Biden To Speak To Israeli PM Netanyahu To Prevent ‘All-Out War’

US President Joe Biden stated on Sunday that he would be speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and emphasized the need to prevent an all-out war in the Middle East.

Biden To Speak To Israeli PM Netanyahu To Prevent ‘All-Out War’

US President Joe Biden stated on Sunday that he would be speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and emphasized the need to prevent an all-out war in the Middle East. He expressed to reporters, as he boarded Air Force One for Washington, that avoiding such a conflict is essential.

Biden administration taking a cautious approach

The president’s remarks came amid Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon that resulted in numerous casualties. He did not specify when he would have the conversation with Netanyahu.

Hezbollah faced significant losses, including the death of its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, which the White House views as a major setback for the group. Meanwhile, the administration is being cautious in its efforts to prevent Israel’s conflict with Hamas, which, like Hezbollah, is supported by Iran, from escalating into a wider regional war.

Also Read: Russian PM To Meet Iranian President In Tehran JDays After Killing Of Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah

Israeli strike that killed Nasrallah a form of justice: Biden

On Saturday, Biden described the Israeli strike that killed Nasrallah as a form of justice for the many victims of his decades-long leadership characterized by violence. The 64-year-old leader of the Iran-backed group was killed during an Israeli operation at Hezbollah’s headquarters in southern Lebanon on Friday, with the group confirming his death the following day shortly after the Israeli army announced it.

Northern front

Biden indicated that the strike against Nasrallah occurred in the context of the ongoing conflict that escalated after the attack by Hamas on October 7, 2023. He noted that Nasrallah decided the next day to align with Hamas and launch what he referred to as a “northern front” against Israel.

The President affirmed that the United States fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself against Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and other terrorist organizations backed by Iran.

Also Read: Benjamin Netanyahu’s Former Rival, Gideon Saar Joins Israeli PM’s Cabinet

