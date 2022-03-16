Biden will also attend a meeting of the European Council Summit, a White House statement informed on Tuesday. It is still unclear if Biden will travel to Poland to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

US President Joe Biden will travel to Belgium to attend an “extraordinary” NATO summit on March 24. Biden will also attend a meeting of the European Council Summit, a White House statement informed on Tuesday. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, “President Biden will join an extraordinary NATO summit on March 24 to discuss ongoing deterrence and defence efforts in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine as well as to reaffirm our ironclad commitment to our NATO Allies.”

Psaki further said, “President Biden will also join a scheduled European Council Summit to discuss our shared concerns about Ukraine, including transatlantic efforts to impose economic costs on Russia, provide humanitarian support to those affected by the violence, and address other challenges related to the conflict.”

European Council President Charles Michel said in a tweet, “In these testing times, our transatlantic action is more important than ever. @POTUS [Biden] will join EU leaders Thursday 24 March to discuss support for #Ukraine and its people, strengthening transatlantic cooperation in responding to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine @ZelenskyyUa [Volodymyr Zelenskyy].”

It is still unclear if Biden will travel to Poland to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. As per Sputnik, on being about the meeting between Biden and Zelenskyy, Jen Psaki said, “We are still working through the final details of President Biden’s trip.”

Earlier, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg informed on Tuesday that he is convening an “extraordinary” summit of the alliance on March 24 over the situation in Ukraine. Stoltenberg tweeted, “I have convened an extraordinary Summit on 24 March at #NATO HQ. We will address #Russia’s invasion of #Ukraine, our strong support for Ukraine, and further strengthening NATO’s deterrence & defence. At this critical time, North America & Europe must continue to stand together.”

This comes as the fourth round of talks between Russia and Ukraine resumed in Belarus. “Consultations on the main negotiation platform renewed. General regulation matters, ceasefire, withdrawal of troops from the territory of the country,” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s aide tweeted.

