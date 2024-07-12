Biden Unveils New Patriot Air Defense System For Ukraine In Major Aid Boost

US President Joe Biden has unveiled a significant new military aid package for Ukraine, valued at $225 million, which includes a second Patriot air defense system to bolster Ukraine’s protection against Russian airstrikes, as reported by The Hill. This announcement was made during a meeting between President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the NATO Summit on July 10 in Washington, DC.

The new package marks the second time the US has committed to providing Ukraine with the Patriot air defense system. The system will be taken directly from the US military’s inventory and dispatched to Ukraine promptly, according to The Hill.

A Historic Commitment of Air Defence Equipment

At the opening of the NATO Summit on July 9, President Biden previewed the “historic donation of air defense equipment for Ukraine.” The United States, along with Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, and Italy, pledged to equip Kyiv with “the equipment for five additional strategic air defense systems.” This collective effort represents a major boost to Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

A subsequent joint statement from the US, Germany, and Romania confirmed that they would provide Ukraine with Patriot batteries, while the Netherlands would supply components to assemble another Patriot battery. Italy has committed to delivering a SAMP-T air defense system. Additionally, President Biden announced that in the coming months, the US and its allies will furnish Kyiv with “dozens of additional tactical air defense systems.”

Increased NATO Support Amid Rising Violence

This week’s pledge follows a recent surge in violence, including a missile strike on a children’s hospital in Kyiv on July 8 that resulted in the deaths of at least 42 people. The attack was part of a broader assault targeting five Ukrainian cities with over 40 missiles. NATO’s increased support aims to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to resist Russian aggression and sustain its defense efforts.

NATO, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, is a military alliance of 31 countries from North America and Europe dedicated to mutual defense and cooperative security measures.

Details of the $225 Million Aid Package

The $225 million military aid package encompasses a range of defensive and offensive capabilities. It includes munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAM), Stinger antiaircraft missiles, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), Javelin and AT-4 antiarmor systems, as well as additional 155 mm and 105 mm artillery rounds, among other essential munitions, according to a Pentagon list of the aid.

Continuing US Support for Ukraine

This latest aid package builds on the US’s previous commitment to Ukraine, which last week saw a promise of $150 million in military assistance through a special program designed to enable the President to quickly allocate weapons from US stockpiles. In addition, the US has pledged $2.2 billion for the purchase of advanced weapon systems, such as Patriot missiles and NASAM air defense systems, from American manufacturers.

As the conflict in Ukraine persists, these efforts underscore the continued dedication of the US and its NATO allies to supporting Ukraine’s defense against ongoing Russian aggression.

