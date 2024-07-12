Biden's Re-Election Withdrawal: How World Leaders Are Reacting ?

Global leaders have responded to U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to conclude his faltering re-election campaign, amid growing concerns about his age and fitness.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau praised Biden as a “great man” whose actions have always been “guided by his love for his country.” Trudeau emphasized Biden’s role as a partner to Canadians and a steadfast friend.

“I’ve known President Biden for years. He’s a great man, and everything he does is guided by his love for his country. As President, he is a partner to Canadians—and a true friend. To President Biden and the First Lady: thank you,” Trudeau posted on X.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed gratitude for Biden’s decades-long support of Israel. He hailed Biden as a symbol of the unbreakable bond between the U.S. and Israel, noting his historic wartime visit and receipt of Israel’s Presidential Medal of Honor.

“As the first U.S. President to visit Israel in wartime, as a recipient of the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor, and as a true ally of the Jewish people, he is a symbol of the unbreakable bond between our two peoples,” Herzog posted on X.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged Biden’s “tough but strong decision” and thanked him for his unwavering support during Ukraine’s defence against Russia’s invasion. Zelenskyy highlighted Biden’s leadership during a critical moment and expressed hope for continued strong American leadership against Russian aggression.

“We will always be thankful for President Biden’s leadership. He supported our country during the most dramatic moment in history, helped us prevent Putin from occupying our country, and has continued to support us throughout this terrible war,” Zelenskyy posted on X.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Moscow’s priority remains the success of its military operations in Ukraine rather than the outcome of U.S. elections.

“For us, reaching the goals of the special military operation [against Ukraine] is a priority, rather than the outcome of the U.S. elections,” Peskov told state media.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer respected Biden’s decision and looked forward to continuing to work with him throughout the remainder of his presidency. Starmer emphasized Biden’s commitment to what he believed was best for the American people.

“I know that, as he has done throughout his remarkable career, he will have made his decision based on what he believes is best for the American people,” Starmer posted on X.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese thanked Biden for his leadership and ongoing service, emphasizing the strength of the Australia-U.S. Alliance in upholding democratic values, international security, economic prosperity, and climate action.

“The Australia-U.S. Alliance has never been stronger with our shared commitment to democratic values, international security, economic prosperity, and climate action for this and future generations,” Albanese posted on X.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz described Biden as a close “friend” who had strengthened transatlantic cooperation and NATO while being a reliable partner. Scholz praised Biden’s decision not to seek re-election as deserving of recognition.

“Thanks to him, transatlantic cooperation is close, NATO is strong, and the USA is a good and reliable partner for us. His decision not to run again deserves recognition,” Scholz posted on X.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez hailed Biden’s decision as “brave and dignified,” noting his leadership in overcoming economic crises and supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression. Sanchez praised Biden’s commitment to democracy and freedom.

“Thanks to his determination and leadership, the U.S. overcame the economic crisis after the pandemic and the serious assault on the Capitol and has been exemplary in its support for Ukraine in the face of Putin’s Russian aggression,” Sanchez posted on X. “A great gesture from a great president who has always fought for democracy and freedom.”

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk credited Biden with making difficult decisions that enhanced global security and strengthened democracy.

“I know you were driven by the same motivations when announcing your final decision—probably the most difficult one in your life,” Tusk posted on X.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala described Biden’s decision as that of a statesman who had served his country for decades. Fiala expressed hope that the democratic process would yield a capable successor to Biden.

“It is a responsible and personally difficult step, but it is all the more valuable. I am keeping my fingers crossed for the USA that a good president emerges from the democratic competition of two strong and equal candidates,” Fiala posted on X.

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris praised Biden as a “voice for reason,” with effective multilateralism, and shared solutions.

“Joe Biden, in all the offices he has held, has always been an unwavering voice and passionate worker for peace on the island of Ireland, and our country owes him a great debt for this,” Harris said in a statement.

Earlier on Sunday, Biden announced his decision not to seek re-election in the “best interest” of the Democratic Party and the country. He endorsed U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris as the presidential nominee for the Democratic Party and called on Democrats to “come together and beat” Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Notably, Biden has been isolating at his home in Delaware after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday while campaigning in Las Vegas. His announcement to withdraw from the race comes following mounting pressure from Democrats after his incoherent performance in the nationally televised debate with former U.S. President Donald Trump on June 27.

Also Read: Unravelling Biden’s Campaign: A 25-Day Political Odyssey Resulting In Decisive Exit