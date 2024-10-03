Home
Biden’s Student Loan Relief Gains Momentum After Court Ruling

A federal judge has decided to let expire a temporary restraining order that had stalled the Biden administration’s ambitious student loan forgiveness plan, paving the way for potential relief for millions of Americans.

Relief for Millions of Borrowers

The student loan forgiveness initiative is estimated to benefit approximately three in every four federal student loan holders when combined with previous efforts from the administration, according to the Center for American Progress.

A Judicial Win for the Biden Administration

U.S. District Judge Randal Hall, appointed by former President George W. Bush, delivered a significant victory for the Biden administration late Wednesday. This ruling allows President Biden to advance his student loan forgiveness strategy just weeks ahead of the November elections.

Lawsuit from GOP-Led States

The development follows a lawsuit filed by seven states led by Republican governors: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, North Dakota, and Ohio. These states contended that the U.S. Department of Education’s debt cancellation initiative is unlawful. However, Judge Hall determined that Georgia did not have standing to challenge the relief plan and ordered the case to be transferred to Missouri, where the claims centered around the impact on the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority (Mohela).

Response from the Department of Education

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Education expressed appreciation for the ruling that deemed Georgia had “no legal basis” to file the lawsuit but criticized the ongoing Republican efforts to block the relief initiative.

“The fact remains that this lawsuit reflects an ongoing effort by Republican elected officials who want to prevent millions of their own constituents from getting breathing room on their student loans,” the spokesperson stated.

Biden’s Plan Details

President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan targets four specific groups of borrowers: those who owe more than their original loan amount, individuals who have been in repayment for decades, students from institutions with low financial value, and those eligible for existing loan forgiveness programs but who have yet to apply.

The administration remains committed to reforming the student loan system and providing essential support and relief to borrowers nationwide.

