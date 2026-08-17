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Home > World News > ‘Big, Bold First Step’: Trump Hails Mecca Pact Between Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan

‘Big, Bold First Step’: Trump Hails Mecca Pact Between Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan

Donald Trump has welcomed the Mecca Pact signed by Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan, calling the defence agreement a “big, bold” first step.

Trump Hails Mecca Pact As ‘Big, Bold’ Defence Deal (Image: AFP)
Trump Hails Mecca Pact As ‘Big, Bold’ Defence Deal (Image: AFP)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-08-17 07:45 IST

US President Donald Trump has welcomed the Mecca Pact signed by Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan, calling it a “BIG, BOLD, AND IMPORTANT FIRST STEP”. The three countries signed the defence agreement at a trilateral summit in Mecca on August 7, 2026, agreeing to strengthen collective security, expand defence cooperation and promote peace and stability in the region and beyond.

Trump said the Mecca Pact showed “how the Middle East is coming together” and would allow countries to defend themselves “in a more meaningful way”. “Very happy to see that Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan have recently, and finally, signed the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement,” he said on Truth Social.

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Mecca Pact binds three nations to collective defence

Under the Mecca Pact, an armed attack on any one of the three countries will be treated as an attack on all. The agreement also aims to deepen cooperation across different areas of defence and strengthen collective deterrence.

Trump congratulated the leadership of the three nations, saying, “Congratulations to the Great Leadership of the three nations mentioned. THIS IS A BIG, BOLD, AND IMPORTANT FIRST STEP — WOW!”

Mecca Pact reflects shared strategic interests, leaders say

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described the Mecca Pact as a sign of “a strategic determination” amid changing regional circumstances. He stressed that the trilateral mechanism was not a reaction to “day-to-day developments.”

“Turkey has always favoured diplomacy over tension, dialogue over conflict, and stronger regional cooperation over division,” Erdogan said. “As a country capable of speaking with all parties and assuming responsibility on difficult issues when necessary, we will continue to do our part to establish lasting peace and stability in our region.”

Mecca Pact framed as regional security move

The Mecca Pact is rooted in longstanding Islamic solidarity and shared strategic interests. The three nations said it seeks to strengthen collective deterrence, improve regional stability and build a more secure future without targeting any external party.

Trump’s comments came after the signing of the Mecca Pact, which marks a new trilateral defence framework between Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan.

Also Read: 11 Dead, Including 3 Children: What Triggered Israel’s Deadliest Lebanon Strikes Since Truce?    

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