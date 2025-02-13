Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

‘Big Con Job’, Trump Calls To Shut Down Of Education Department Immediately

In a bold move, for the newly sworn-in U.S. President Donald Trump called for the immediate closure of the federal Department of Education.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
‘Big Con Job’, Trump Calls To Shut Down Of Education Department Immediately


In a bold move, for the newly sworn-in U.S. President Donald Trump called for the immediate closure of the federal Department of Education. The president reiterated his long-standing desire to dismantle the agency, acknowledging the complexity of the process and the need for Congressional approval.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Department of Education oversees critical educational support and funding programs, employing over 4,200 people with an annual budget of $251 billion, according to a Reuters report.

Trump’s Push for Government Restructuring

Trump’s call to shut down the Department of Education is part of his broader effort to reduce the size of the federal government, cut costs, and streamline operations. This initiative includes encouraging government employees to return to in-office work or resign and targeting other agencies, such as the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), for closure.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Speaking to reporters, Trump labeled the department a “big con job” and emphasized that his nominee for education secretary, Linda McMahon, would be responsible for overseeing its closure.

Potential Impact and Challenges

The proposed closure could significantly affect education funding across the country, disrupting billions of dollars allocated for K-12 schools and college tuition assistance programs. Despite Trump’s previous push to shut down the department during his first term (2017–2021), Congress did not act on the proposal.

Conservative think tanks have suggested that if the department is abolished, other federal agencies could take over its responsibilities for educational aid programs and regulatory oversight.

Trump’s latest attempt marks a renewed effort to reshape federal education policy. Whether Congress will support this drastic move remains to be seen.

Must Read: WATCH | Chants Of “Modi, Modi” Echoed, Indian Diaspora Welcomes PM Modi In Washington DC

Filed under

donald trump Shut Down Of Education Department

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Chinese Apps Return To India: Strategic Rebranding And New Partnerships

Chinese Apps Return To India: Strategic Rebranding And New Partnerships

Is Cockroach Milk More Nutritious Than Cow’s Milk? FACT CHECK

Is Cockroach Milk More Nutritious Than Cow’s Milk? FACT CHECK

WATCH | Chants Of “Modi, Modi” Echoed, Indian Diaspora Welcomes PM Modi In Washington DC

WATCH | Chants Of “Modi, Modi” Echoed, Indian Diaspora Welcomes PM Modi In Washington DC

What’s Inside The Hotel Where PM Modi Will Reside In US Visit ?

What’s Inside The Hotel Where PM Modi Will Reside In US Visit ?

PM Modi Lands In Washington DC For High-Stakes Visit, 1st Visit During Trump’s 2nd Term

PM Modi Lands In Washington DC For High-Stakes Visit, 1st Visit During Trump’s 2nd Term

Entertainment

‘Voice Of All Married Women’: Sanya Malhotra Movie ‘Mrs.’ Becomes Most Searched, Why?

‘Voice Of All Married Women’: Sanya Malhotra Movie ‘Mrs.’ Becomes Most Searched, Why?

Rakhi Sawant Backs Samay Raina, Slams Udit Narayan For Kissing Fans In Viral Video, WATCH

Rakhi Sawant Backs Samay Raina, Slams Udit Narayan For Kissing Fans In Viral Video, WATCH

Rakhi Sawant: If The Viral Audio, ‘Kis Color Ke Chhaddi Pehne Ho’ Is Not Vulgur, Then Even Samay Raina Show Is Not

Rakhi Sawant: If The Viral Audio, ‘Kis Color Ke Chhaddi Pehne Ho’ Is Not Vulgur,

India’s Got Latent Goes Off-Air, Video of ‘Jinxed’ Contestant Goes Viral

India’s Got Latent Goes Off-Air, Video of ‘Jinxed’ Contestant Goes Viral

Samay Raina Deletes ‘India’s Got Latent’ Videos Amid Ongoing Controversy

Samay Raina Deletes ‘India’s Got Latent’ Videos Amid Ongoing Controversy

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox