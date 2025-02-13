‘Big Con Job’, Trump Calls To Shut Down Of Education Department Immediately

In a bold move, for the newly sworn-in U.S. President Donald Trump called for the immediate closure of the federal Department of Education.

In a bold move, for the newly sworn-in U.S. President Donald Trump called for the immediate closure of the federal Department of Education. The president reiterated his long-standing desire to dismantle the agency, acknowledging the complexity of the process and the need for Congressional approval.

The Department of Education oversees critical educational support and funding programs, employing over 4,200 people with an annual budget of $251 billion, according to a Reuters report.

Trump’s Push for Government Restructuring

Trump’s call to shut down the Department of Education is part of his broader effort to reduce the size of the federal government, cut costs, and streamline operations. This initiative includes encouraging government employees to return to in-office work or resign and targeting other agencies, such as the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), for closure.

Speaking to reporters, Trump labeled the department a “big con job” and emphasized that his nominee for education secretary, Linda McMahon, would be responsible for overseeing its closure.

Potential Impact and Challenges

The proposed closure could significantly affect education funding across the country, disrupting billions of dollars allocated for K-12 schools and college tuition assistance programs. Despite Trump’s previous push to shut down the department during his first term (2017–2021), Congress did not act on the proposal.

Conservative think tanks have suggested that if the department is abolished, other federal agencies could take over its responsibilities for educational aid programs and regulatory oversight.

Trump’s latest attempt marks a renewed effort to reshape federal education policy. Whether Congress will support this drastic move remains to be seen.

