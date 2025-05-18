Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • BIG: Former US President Joe Biden Diagnosed With Aggressive Prostate Cancer

BIG: Former US President Joe Biden Diagnosed With Aggressive Prostate Cancer

Former U.S. President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, his personal office confirmed in a statement released on Sunday. The cancer has reportedly spread to his bones.

BIG: Former US President Joe Biden Diagnosed With Aggressive Prostate Cancer


Former U.S. President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, his personal office confirmed in a statement released on Sunday. The cancer has reportedly spread to his bones.

The statement noted that Biden underwent medical evaluation after experiencing worsening urinary symptoms. “Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” the release said.

Despite the seriousness of the diagnosis, doctors believe the cancer is hormone-sensitive, which makes it more responsive to treatment. Biden and his family are currently in consultation with his medical team to explore appropriate treatment options.

This is a developing story…………..

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Filed under

Aggressive Prostate Cancer Joe biden

newsx

BIG: Former US President Joe Biden Diagnosed With Aggressive Prostate Cancer
newsx

India Responds Strongly To Protest Near Embassy In Portugal
newsx

4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes China, Depth of 10 km, Says National Center for Seismology
newsx

Fire Broke Out In Delhi: Sarojini Nagar Market, Coaching Centre, And Ganesh Nagar Godown Affected
newsx

Viral Video Questions The ‘Healthy’ Tag Of Kerala’s Famous Banana Chips
newsx

RCB Takes Decision To Refund Tickets For Abandoned IPL 2025 Match vs KKR
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India Responds Strongly To Protest Near Embassy In Portugal

India Responds Strongly To Protest Near Embassy In Portugal

4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes China, Depth of 10 km, Says National Center for Seismology

4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes China, Depth of 10 km, Says National Center for Seismology

Fire Broke Out In Delhi: Sarojini Nagar Market, Coaching Centre, And Ganesh Nagar Godown Affected

Fire Broke Out In Delhi: Sarojini Nagar Market, Coaching Centre, And Ganesh Nagar Godown Affected

Viral Video Questions The ‘Healthy’ Tag Of Kerala’s Famous Banana Chips

Viral Video Questions The ‘Healthy’ Tag Of Kerala’s Famous Banana Chips

RCB Takes Decision To Refund Tickets For Abandoned IPL 2025 Match vs KKR

RCB Takes Decision To Refund Tickets For Abandoned IPL 2025 Match vs KKR

Entertainment

Who is Natasha Poonawalla? Indian Businesswoman Joins Lauren Sanchez’s Star-Studded Bachelorette Bash in Paris

Who is Natasha Poonawalla? Indian Businesswoman Joins Lauren Sanchez’s Star-Studded Bachelorette Bash in Paris

Rapper Werenoi, Who Became France’s Biggest-Selling Music Artist In Recent Years, Passes Away At 31

Rapper Werenoi, Who Became France’s Biggest-Selling Music Artist In Recent Years, Passes Away At 31

Ra.One Director Anubhav Sinha Calls Shah Rukh Khan Middle Class- Here’s Why!

Ra.One Director Anubhav Sinha Calls Shah Rukh Khan Middle Class- Here’s Why!

Days After Calling Virat Kohli A Joker, Rahul Vaidya Thanks Cricketer For Unblocking On Instagram: Aap India Ka Garv Ho

Days After Calling Virat Kohli A Joker, Rahul Vaidya Thanks Cricketer For Unblocking On Instagram:

How Much Does Shraddha Kapoor Charge For A Movie? Actress Quits Ekta Kapoor’s Film Over Paycheck

How Much Does Shraddha Kapoor Charge For A Movie? Actress Quits Ekta Kapoor’s Film Over

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom