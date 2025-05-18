BIG: Former US President Joe Biden Diagnosed With Aggressive Prostate Cancer

Former U.S. President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, his personal office confirmed in a statement released on Sunday. The cancer has reportedly spread to his bones.

Former U.S. President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, his personal office confirmed in a statement released on Sunday. The cancer has reportedly spread to his bones.

The statement noted that Biden underwent medical evaluation after experiencing worsening urinary symptoms. “Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” the release said.

Despite the seriousness of the diagnosis, doctors believe the cancer is hormone-sensitive, which makes it more responsive to treatment. Biden and his family are currently in consultation with his medical team to explore appropriate treatment options.

This is a developing story…………..

Advertisement · Scroll to continue