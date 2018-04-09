A missile attack on a Syrian military airport on late Saturday evening left several dead and wounded, a report said. According to a media report, the attack came after the US warned Damascus and its allies over an earlier suspected chemical attack on a rebel-held town. Following the attack, US President Donald Trump slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for the chemical attack.

In a wake of a missile attack on a Syrian military airport that left several dead and wounded, US President Donald Trump on Sunday took to his Twitter handle and said: There would be “big price to pay.” According to a media report, the attack came after the US warned Damascus and its allies over an earlier suspected chemical attack on a rebel-held town. The US Department of Defence, however, denied government forces had launched any chemical attack. While the international officials were trying to confirm the chemical attack that took place on Saturday, Trump was seen slamming Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. On the contrary, the Syrian state denied government forces had launched any chemical attack and have called the reports fake.

“Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price to pay. Open area immediately for medical help and verification. Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever. SICK!” tweeted US President Trump. Reports said that Trump’s comment has come a year and a day after the US fired cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase in retaliation for a deadly sarin gas attack in 2017.

According to a news agency SANA, several missiles hit the Tayfur attack and it was a “suspected US attack.” However, the news agency later withdrew all reference to America. According to reports, United Nations (UN) investigators had earlier documented 33 chemical attacks in Syria. 27 of these attacks were attributed to the Assad government, which has repeatedly denied using weapons.

