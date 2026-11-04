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Home > World News > Big Relief for India as Iran Opens Strait of Hormuz for Indian Ships After 8 Months, But Why Will India Still Have to Pay a Fee?

Big Relief for India as Iran Opens Strait of Hormuz for Indian Ships After 8 Months, But Why Will India Still Have to Pay a Fee?

India gets relief as Iran allows Indian ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz after months of restrictions. However, vessels will still have to pay a fee as tensions with the US continue to threaten global oil supplies.

Iran Exempts India From Strait of Hormuz Restrictions, But There Is a Catch for Indian Ships (Image: AI-generated)
Iran Exempts India From Strait of Hormuz Restrictions, But There Is a Catch for Indian Ships (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-11-04 23:11 IST

Iran has reportedly eased restrictions on ships passing through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. Vessels from four countries, including India, China, Iraq and Qatar, will now be allowed to use the key shipping route. The development could bring some relief to India, which depends heavily on the Strait of Hormuz for its energy supplies. However, there is a catch. Indian and Chinese ships will still have to pay a fee to pass through the route.

According to reports by Iranian news website IranWire and Anadolu Agency, the information was shared by Ahmad Hayat-Moghaddam, deputy chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, on Tuesday, November 3.

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Why Iran Has Allowed Indian Ships Through Hormuz

According to the reports, India received the exemption to ensure that medicine supplies to Iran continue without disruption. China was granted the same facility because Tehran expects Beijing to support it during difficult times. Qatari ships, however, will be allowed to pass without paying any fee. The reason behind Iraq’s exemption has not been clarified. The decision comes after shipping activity through the route faced restrictions for nearly eight months.

Why the Strait of Hormuz Matters for India’s Oil Supply

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s busiest and most important oil shipping routes. It connects the Persian Gulf with the Arabian Sea, with Iran on one side and Oman and the UAE on the other. The route is particularly important for India. Around 40% of the country’s crude oil imports pass through this narrow waterway.

India receives oil shipments from major producers, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait and the UAE. Any disruption could affect supplies, push up international crude oil prices and increase India’s import bill.

Iran Claims Four Oil Tankers Destroyed by Naval Mines

Meanwhile, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have claimed that four oil tankers attempting to cross a restricted route south of the Strait of Hormuz were destroyed after hitting naval mines. According to the Guards, all four vessels caught fire. They also claimed to have seized two other ships.

These claims come amid continuing tensions over access to the shipping route.

Iran Warns US as Strait of Hormuz Crisis Continues

Iran has also warned the United States against restarting military action. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s chief negotiator in talks with Washington, said his country was “ready for war with its finger on the trigger.” Tehran has indicated that it is willing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but wants the United States to accept its longstanding demands. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, meanwhile, has called for a peaceful solution through negotiations.

On Tuesday, he said, “If war breaks out again, no one will benefit from it.”

With India receiving limited relief on shipping access, the bigger question remains whether the Strait of Hormuz will return to normal operations or continue to face restrictions amid the growing conflict.

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Big Relief for India as Iran Opens Strait of Hormuz for Indian Ships After 8 Months, But Why Will India Still Have to Pay a Fee?
Tags: crude oilGlobal Newsindiaindia newsiranIran newsOil ImportsOil Tankersstrait of hormuzus-iran tensions

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Big Relief for India as Iran Opens Strait of Hormuz for Indian Ships After 8 Months, But Why Will India Still Have to Pay a Fee?

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Big Relief for India as Iran Opens Strait of Hormuz for Indian Ships After 8 Months, But Why Will India Still Have to Pay a Fee?

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Big Relief for India as Iran Opens Strait of Hormuz for Indian Ships After 8 Months, But Why Will India Still Have to Pay a Fee?
Big Relief for India as Iran Opens Strait of Hormuz for Indian Ships After 8 Months, But Why Will India Still Have to Pay a Fee?
Big Relief for India as Iran Opens Strait of Hormuz for Indian Ships After 8 Months, But Why Will India Still Have to Pay a Fee?
Big Relief for India as Iran Opens Strait of Hormuz for Indian Ships After 8 Months, But Why Will India Still Have to Pay a Fee?
Big Relief for India as Iran Opens Strait of Hormuz for Indian Ships After 8 Months, But Why Will India Still Have to Pay a Fee?

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