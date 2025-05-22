Home
BIG: Trump Administration Revokes Harvard’s Certification To Enroll International Students

In a dramatic turn, the Trump administration has rescinded Harvard University's ability to enroll international students, escalating tensions between the White House and one of the nation’s most prestigious academic institutions.

In a dramatic turn, the Trump administration has rescinded Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students, escalating tensions between the White House and one of the nation’s most prestigious academic institutions. The decision, effective immediately, was first reported by The New York Times on Thursday.

Federal Pressure Mounts Over Student Records

The Department of Homeland Security informed Harvard of the move through a formal letter addressed to University President Alan M. Garber. Signed by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, the notice stated that Harvard’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification was revoked due to the University’s partial compliance with a federal request for student information.

The conflict stems from an April 16 letter sent by DHS demanding access to disciplinary and activity records of international students, particularly concerning their involvement in protests or political demonstrations. Harvard, while partially complying, did not fully disclose the requested details, prompting legal concerns within the University and pushback on grounds of student privacy and institutional autonomy.

Sources cited by the Times indicated that the administration’s decision came after a prolonged exchange of letters and internal deliberations, during which Harvard questioned the legality of the request.

Neither Harvard nor the Department of Homeland Security offered immediate public comment following the announcement. The revocation of SEVP certification puts the academic futures of thousands of Harvard’s international students in jeopardy, raising broader concerns about the politicization of student visa policies.

