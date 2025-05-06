‘Biggest Deal Since UK Left The EU’: UK PM Kier Starmer And PM Modi Hold Phone Call

In what both leaders described as a major step forward in international relations, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke over the phone on Tuesday to celebrate the finalisation of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between their two countries.

“This is the biggest deal the UK has done since we left the EU,” Starmer told Modi during the call, calling the moment a “truly historic” one. Modi responded by praising Starmer’s leadership, saying the agreement would make the strategic partnership between the two countries even stronger.

The brief but significant conversation was shared publicly through a 50-second audio clip posted by Prime Minister Starmer on X (formerly Twitter).

What the Leaders Said

Here’s how the conversation went, according to the recording:

PM Modi: “Hello, Excellency.”

PM Starmer: “Congratulations Prime Minister. We’ve achieved something truly historic today. This is the biggest deal the UK has done since we left the EU. And I think I’m right in saying it’s the most ambitious that India has ever done.”

PM Modi: “The credit goes to your vision and to your decisive leadership. The deal will further strengthen the UK-India strategic partnership.”

PM Starmer: “This is a deal that will raise living standards, put more money in the pockets of British working people and deepen the unique ties between our two nations. Thank you very much for this call. Thank you for your leadership, Prime Minister. Today is a very important historic occasion between our two countries. Thank you.”

The call ended with mutual appreciation and a shared sense of achievement.

Deal Finalized After Years of Negotiations

This landmark deal, which was three years in the making, was officially wrapped up last week during meetings between India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and UK Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds in London.

Negotiations for the trade deal started in 2022 but saw multiple delays due to leadership changes in the UK and complex issues on both sides. But with a fresh push from Starmer’s administration, talks accelerated and finally reached a breakthrough.

What the Trade Deal Includes

The agreement slashes tariffs on 90% of product categories traded between the UK and India. From the British perspective, it’s expected to bring in an extra £4.8 billion to the UK economy every year by 2040.

On the Indian side, officials say India will benefit from tariff elimination on about 99% of tariff lines. That essentially means almost all the goods India exports to the UK will now get duty-free access, making it one of the most comprehensive FTAs India has ever signed.

This includes sectors such as textiles, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and technology—key areas where India expects major growth.

Leaders Share Their Joy Publicly

Soon after the call, both leaders posted messages on social media to mark the occasion. Starmer wrote that the deal would “raise living standards, put more money in the pockets of British working people, and deepen the unique ties between our two nations.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi described it as a “historic milestone,” adding: “India and the UK have successfully concluded an ambitious and mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement, along with a Double Contribution Convention. These landmark agreements will further deepen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and catalyse trade, investment, growth, job creation, and innovation in both our economies.”