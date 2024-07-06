Bilawal Bhutto Admits Lack Of Transparency In Pak Elections 2024

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has criticised the transparency of the 2024 general elections, describing them as “not transparent.” Despite acknowledging rigging against his party in every election, he refuted claims that the February 8th elections saw the largest rigging in Pakistan’s history, as reported by ARY News.

Speaking at a press conference in Quetta, Bilawal emphasised the need to end the recurring issue of rigging in elections through political consensus. “The politicians need to agree that the match should be played fairly and the result should also be accepted,” he asserted.

Bilawal highlighted PPP’s proactive role in advocating for election reforms, lamenting occasional hindrances from rival parties or individual politicians. He pointed out ongoing cases of election rigging being adjudicated in election tribunals, underscoring the importance of fair electoral practices, ARY News reported.

Regarding developmental initiatives, Bilawal praised the Sindh government’s achievements in healthcare, citing the establishment of a state-of-the-art hospital in Gambat for liver transplants. He pledged similar advancements in Quetta, ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare and education for its residents.

“The hospital in Naseerabad, Balochistan, will match the standards set by the Gambat facility,” Bilawal affirmed.

Discussing PPP’s manifesto, Bilawal reiterated the party’s stance on the abolition of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He criticised NAB for allegedly engaging in political engineering, revenge tactics, and tarnishing the reputations of politicians, which he claimed has adversely impacted Pakistan’s economy and democratic processes.

Bilawal expressed disappointment over the lack of consensus regarding NAB’s abolition, signaling PPP’s intent to continue advocating for its removal.

Commenting on the 2024-25 budget, Bilawal stated that PPP supported the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to ensure the federation’s stability. However, he voiced dissatisfaction with PML-N’s alleged failure to uphold agreements made between the two parties.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasised PPP’s commitment to electoral integrity, healthcare advancements, and economic reform, underscoring the party’s ongoing efforts to address national challenges and uphold democratic values in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

