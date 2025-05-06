Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Calls Operation Sindoor An Act Of War, Says, ‘We Will Not Tolerate Violations Of Our Sovereignty’

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Calls Operation Sindoor An Act Of War, Says, ‘We Will Not Tolerate Violations Of Our Sovereignty’

He added, "Pakistan's armed forces, backed by an unbreakable nation, are responding with full force. Every aggression will be crushed. We will not tolerate violations of our sovereignty. Pakistan is united, defiant, and ready."

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Calls Operation Sindoor An Act Of War, Says, ‘We Will Not Tolerate Violations Of Our Sovereignty’

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari


Hours after the Indian Army launched the Operation Sindoor, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took to his official X account to condemn it. On the social media platform, he wrote, “India’s cowardly and unprovoked attacks on civilian targets in Muridke, Bahawalpur, Kotli & Muzaffarabad are acts of war. The targeting of innocent women and children is not strength, it is savagery.”

He added, “Pakistan’s armed forces, backed by an unbreakable nation, are responding with full force. Every aggression will be crushed. We will not tolerate violations of our sovereignty. Pakistan is united, defiant, and ready.”

In response to rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had recently appealed for renewed peace efforts and open dialogue.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Speaking in Islamabad’s National Assembly, the former foreign minister encouraged India to “extend open hands, not clenched fists,” underlining the urgent need for cooperation to ensure stability in South Asia.

Bilawal Bhutto acknowledged the serious nature of the attack but maintained that constructive dialogue remains the only solution. He supported Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s call for an impartial investigation into the incident, stating it could serve as a “starting point” for meaningful conversation.

“If India wants peace, they should come with sincerity, not hostility,” Bilawal asserted during the National Assembly session. “Let us sit together as neighbours and speak the truth.”

Highlighting the stakes, the PPP leader warned of the consequences of escalating conflict. He stressed that while Pakistan does not seek confrontation, it will defend its sovereignty if forced.

“If India rejects peace, they must understand the people of Pakistan do not kneel. We will fight not because we cherish conflict, but because we cherish freedom,” Bhutto said.

He challenged New Delhi, asking, “Will it be dialogue or destruction? Cooperation or confrontation?”

ALSO READ: Viral Video: Khalistani Parade In Canada Calls For Deportation Of 8 Lakh Hindus, Features Effigies Of Modi, Shah, Jaishankar 

Filed under

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Operation Sindoor Pahalgam Terror Attack

PM Modi

Where Was PM Modi When The Indian Army Launched Operation Sindoor To Avenge Pahalgam Terror...
India launches Operation

Operation Sindoor: Precision Strike At 1:44 AM Targets 9 Terror Bases in Pakistan; What To...
India launched a military

Operation Sindoor: Did India Already Inform Leading Countries Like US, Russia Of Its Precision Strike...
Indigo

Can You Fly To Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh After Indian Army’s Operation Sindoor? Indigo Issues...
Islamabad has come out st

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Responds To Operation Sindoor; Alleges Violation Of Sovereignty
Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Calls Operation Sindoor An Act Of War, Says, ‘We Will Not Tolerate...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Where Was PM Modi When The Indian Army Launched Operation Sindoor To Avenge Pahalgam Terror Attack?

Where Was PM Modi When The Indian Army Launched Operation Sindoor To Avenge Pahalgam Terror...

Operation Sindoor: Precision Strike At 1:44 AM Targets 9 Terror Bases in Pakistan; What To Know

Operation Sindoor: Precision Strike At 1:44 AM Targets 9 Terror Bases in Pakistan; What To...

Operation Sindoor: Did India Already Inform Leading Countries Like US, Russia Of Its Precision Strike In Pakistan?

Operation Sindoor: Did India Already Inform Leading Countries Like US, Russia Of Its Precision Strike...

Can You Fly To Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh After Indian Army’s Operation Sindoor? Indigo Issues Advisory

Can You Fly To Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh After Indian Army’s Operation Sindoor? Indigo Issues...

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Responds To Operation Sindoor; Alleges Violation Of Sovereignty

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Responds To Operation Sindoor; Alleges Violation Of Sovereignty

Entertainment

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show Online

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut Look: ‘All Of You Made Me Feel Like….’

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?

Did Shah Rukh Khan Pay To Attend The Met Gala Or Was He Invited From The Exclusive Guest List? Here’s The Truth

Did Shah Rukh Khan Pay To Attend The Met Gala Or Was He Invited From

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media