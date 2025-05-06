Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Calls Operation Sindoor An Act Of War, Says, ‘We Will Not Tolerate Violations Of Our Sovereignty’

He added, "Pakistan's armed forces, backed by an unbreakable nation, are responding with full force. Every aggression will be crushed. We will not tolerate violations of our sovereignty. Pakistan is united, defiant, and ready."

Hours after the Indian Army launched the Operation Sindoor, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took to his official X account to condemn it. On the social media platform, he wrote, “India’s cowardly and unprovoked attacks on civilian targets in Muridke, Bahawalpur, Kotli & Muzaffarabad are acts of war. The targeting of innocent women and children is not strength, it is savagery.”

He added, “Pakistan’s armed forces, backed by an unbreakable nation, are responding with full force. Every aggression will be crushed. We will not tolerate violations of our sovereignty. Pakistan is united, defiant, and ready.”

In response to rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had recently appealed for renewed peace efforts and open dialogue.

Speaking in Islamabad’s National Assembly, the former foreign minister encouraged India to “extend open hands, not clenched fists,” underlining the urgent need for cooperation to ensure stability in South Asia.

Bilawal Bhutto acknowledged the serious nature of the attack but maintained that constructive dialogue remains the only solution. He supported Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s call for an impartial investigation into the incident, stating it could serve as a “starting point” for meaningful conversation.

“If India wants peace, they should come with sincerity, not hostility,” Bilawal asserted during the National Assembly session. “Let us sit together as neighbours and speak the truth.”

Highlighting the stakes, the PPP leader warned of the consequences of escalating conflict. He stressed that while Pakistan does not seek confrontation, it will defend its sovereignty if forced.

“If India rejects peace, they must understand the people of Pakistan do not kneel. We will fight not because we cherish conflict, but because we cherish freedom,” Bhutto said.

He challenged New Delhi, asking, “Will it be dialogue or destruction? Cooperation or confrontation?”