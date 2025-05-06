Let India Decide, Will It Be Dialogue Or Destruction? Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Urges Peace Talks Amid India-Pakistan Tensions Post Pahalgam Attack

Bilawal further cautioned against the dangers of military escalation, noting that terrorism cannot be eradicated solely through force.

In response to rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has appealed for renewed peace efforts and open dialogue.

Speaking in Islamabad’s National Assembly, the former foreign minister encouraged India to “extend open hands, not clenched fists,” underlining the urgent need for cooperation to ensure stability in South Asia.

India Responds Firmly to April 2025 Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Pahalgam attack on April 22, 2025, left 26 people dead, including a Nepalese citizen, prompting a strong response from New Delhi. India has since enacted a complete import ban on Pakistani goods, suspended postal exchanges, barred Pakistani ships from its ports, and downgraded diplomatic ties. Additionally, India revoked the Indus Waters Treaty and sealed the Attari-Wagah border, marking one of its most severe reactions to cross-border terrorism in recent history.

Bhutto Welcomes Impartial Probe, Emphasizes Dialogue

Bilawal Bhutto acknowledged the serious nature of the attack but maintained that constructive dialogue remains the only solution. He supported Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s call for an impartial investigation into the incident, stating it could serve as a “starting point” for meaningful conversation.

“If India wants peace, they should come with sincerity, not hostility,” Bilawal asserted during the National Assembly session. “Let us sit together as neighbours and speak the truth.”

“Choose Dialogue Over Destruction,” Bhutto Warns India

Highlighting the stakes, the PPP leader warned of the consequences of escalating conflict. He stressed that while Pakistan does not seek confrontation, it will defend its sovereignty if forced.

“If India rejects peace, they must understand the people of Pakistan do not kneel. We will fight not because we cherish conflict, but because we cherish freedom,” Bhutto said.

He challenged New Delhi, asking, “Will it be dialogue or destruction? Cooperation or confrontation?”

Escalation Risks Highlighted, Call for Addressing Root Causes of Terrorism

Bilawal further cautioned against the dangers of military escalation, noting that terrorism cannot be eradicated solely through force. “Justice, not bullets, is the path to defeating terrorism,” he said. “We must disarm violence with hope and resolve grievances rather than stigmatize nations.”

His remarks come amid heightened tensions and calls from both domestic and international observers for India and Pakistan to de-escalate.

Bhutto also reiterated his concerns regarding water disputes after India’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty. Earlier, he warned that water issues could lead to “bloodshed,” emphasizing how vital water-sharing agreements are to regional peace.

At a time of escalating hostility, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s speech has positioned him as a voice advocating for peace and dialogue. As India and Pakistan navigate this critical moment, the question remains whether both nations can overcome past grievances and chart a path toward lasting peace.