Bill Cobbs, Beloved Hollywood Actor Of 'Demolition Man' And 'Air Bud' Fame, Passes Away At 90

The veteran Hollywood actor Bill Cobbs, known for his roles in movies such as ‘Demolition Man’ ‘That Thing You Do’ and ‘Air Bud’ among many others, has unfortunately passed away. He was 90 years old as claimed by a family member. The news was verified by Cobbs’ brother, Thomas Cobbs, who posted on Facebook that the actor passed away peacefully at his residence in California on Tuesday.

“A beloved partner, big brother, uncle, surrogate parent, godfather and friend, Bill recently and happily celebrated his 90th birthday surrounded by cherished loved ones,” the post continued.

Cobbs had a long and endearing career which spans around five decades, and throughout his career, Cobbs starred in nearly 200 movies and TV credits, he appeared in titles that we all loved like ‘Demolition Man’ which is an action-thriller released in 1993, as well as the Oscar nominee ‘That Thing You Do!’.

Cobb’s Early Life And Career

Cobbs was a native of Cleveland and began his career in the mid-1970s, and appeared in Broadway productions including ‘Black Picture Show’ and ‘The First Breeze of Summer’. later he was spotted in stage productions for ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’.

During the ’70s and into the ‘80s, Cobbs’ career soared to new heights. He graced television screens in a variety of shows and TV movies, including memorable appearances on “Good Times,” “The Equalizer,” “One Life to Live,” and even made an impact on “Sesame Street.” His talent also shone on the big screen, with notable roles in films such as “The Hitter,” “Trading Places,” and the Academy Award-winning “The Color of Money.”

In 1987, Cobbs achieved another significant milestone by landing the role of The Dutchman alongside the late Dabney Coleman in the ABC sitcom “The Slap Maxwell Story,” where he featured prominently throughout the show’s single season. That same year, he also left his mark as Webb Johnson in an episode of the esteemed legal drama series “L.A. Law.”

The 1990s;s proved to be quite dynamic for Cobbs and he appeared alongside big names such as Whitney Huston and Kevin Costner, where he was Devaney in ‘The Bodyguard’ which was a 1992 Oscar-nominated thriller.

In 1993, Cobbs starred in the sci-fi thriller “Demolition Man,” sharing the screen with Sylvester Stallone, Wesley Snipes, and Sandra Bullock. Three years later, he portrayed a fictional jazz pianist in the musical comedy “That Thing You Do!” alongside Tom Hanks, Liv Tyler, and Steve Zahn. He also portrayed Arthur Chaney in the movie ‘Air Bud’ which we all loved, where a golden retriever plays in a high school football team.

The 2000’s

Throughout the 2000s, Cobbs continued to grace iconic TV shows, including “Six Feet Under,” “The West Wing,” “The Drew Carey Show,” “NYPD Blue,” and “JAG.” His presence on the big screen was notable as well, appearing as Reginald in Shawn Levy’s 2006 film “Night at the Museum,” and reprising the role in its 2014 sequel, “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb.”

In 2013, Cobbs took on the role of Master Tinker in the cinematic adaptation of “Oz The Great and Powerful,” inspired by L. Frank Baum’s beloved “Oz” books.

Cobbs continued his versatile career into 2020 with a role on the TVOKids children’s series “Dino Dana,” earning him a Daytime Emmy for outstanding limited performance in a daytime program. His final acting credit was in 2023, appearing in the TV mini-series “Incandescent Love.”

Throughout his decades-long career, Cobbs remained dedicated to his craft, showcasing his passion for acting until the very end.

“I enjoy what I do, I really enjoy it,” he said in a 2012 interview. “It’s exciting to have a project and work on it and see it come to fruition, so I can find joy doing this so much.”

