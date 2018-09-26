US television icon Bill Cosby has been sentenced to three to 10 years in jail for drugging and molesting a woman in 2004. Bill Cosby has been charged as "sexually violent predator" for molesting a woman almost 14 years ago at his Philadelphia mansion.

US television icon Bill Cosby, 81, has been sentenced to three to 10 years in jail for drugging and molesting a woman in 2004. Bill Cosby has been charged as “sexually violent predator” for molesting a woman almost 14 years ago at his Philadelphia mansion. Montgomery Country Judge Steven O’ Neill sentenced Bill Cosby after hearing to the arguments and also tagged him as a sexually violent predator. Bill Cosby was accused of molesting a basketball administrator Andrea Constand of the Temple University more than a decade ago. According to reports, the comedian molested and drugged the woman at his Philadelphia estate.

As per local media reports, after hearing the sentence, comedian Bill Cosby showed no reaction. A renowned TV star and once known for breaking racial barriers have now been termed as a sexually violent predator by the Montgomery Country court. Giving out the judgement Steven O’ Neill said that it is time for justice. Mr. Cosby, this has all circled back to you. The time has come.

Also Read: European Union snubs US, vows to trade with Iran with a new payment system

Being now ruled as a sexually violent predator, Bill Cosby name will now appear in sex-offender registry which will be further circulated to schools, victims and in textbooks. The sentencing of Bill Cosby is being seen as a significant moment of the #MeeToo movement.

Arguing over Cosby being ruled as a sexually violent predator, his counsel conveyed it to the judge that Pennsylvania’s sex-offender law remains unconstitutional despite several revisions on sexually violent predator designation. Moreover, a defence psychologist in his testimony to the court said that Bill Cosby was no longer a threat, have had his age, therefore, his counsel argued with the court not to label him that. However, judge Steven O’ Neill said that the prosecution has presented its case with clear and convincing evidence.

Also Read: Donald Trump expresses his regard for PM Modi at UN anti-drugs event

As part of his sentence, Bill Cosby will have to undergo lifetime counselling and report to the concerned authorities quarterly, since he has been designated as a sexually violent predator.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More