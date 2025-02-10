Home
Bill Gates Criticizes Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos for Prioritizing Space Over Global Crises

Bill Gates is taking aim at billionaire space ambitions, questioning why vast fortunes are spent on Mars while millions on Earth struggle with hunger and disease. In a candid interview, he challenges Musk and Bezos on their priorities, urging a shift toward solving real-world crises.

Bill Gates Criticizes Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos for Prioritizing Space Over Global Crises

In a candid interview, Bill Gates challenges Musk and Bezos on their priorities, urging a shift toward solving real-world crises.


Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has voiced strong criticism of billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos for prioritizing space exploration over pressing global challenges. In a recent interview with YouTuber Modern Day Eratosthenes, Gates questioned the allocation of vast financial resources to space travel while issues like hunger, disease, and climate change remain unresolved.

Space Exploration vs. Real-World Problems

Gates expressed concern over the billions spent on Mars colonization and space tourism, arguing that such funds could be more effectively used to combat urgent global crises.

“Rich people can do whatever they want… but I do think malnourishment is the worst thing there is,” he stated, emphasizing the critical need to address world hunger.

He further pointed out the severe impact of climate change on farmers, stating, “They’re experiencing climate change, which will mean sometimes too much rain, sometimes drought,” highlighting the necessity of investment in sustainable solutions.

Bill Gates on the Overlooked Crisis of Malaria

Another major issue Gates underscored was the devastating human cost of mosquito-borne diseases. He pointed out that malaria continues to claim hundreds of thousands of lives each year but receives significantly less funding than space ventures.

“Nobody who has money has malaria,” Gates noted, explaining why the disease remains underfunded. “With mosquitoes, it’s still like 600,000 [deaths] a year,” he added, emphasizing the scale of the crisis.

Bill Gates Acknowledges Some Benefits of Space Tech

While Gates remains skeptical of long-term space ambitions, he did acknowledge certain benefits of space technology. He pointed to SpaceX’s reusable rockets as a valuable innovation, as they help lower launch costs. However, he maintained that broader investments in space should not take precedence over urgent human needs.

Skepticism Over Musk and Bezos’ Space Plans

Gates dismissed Musk’s vision of a Mars colony, calling it impractical. “It’s not a very hospitable place,” he remarked. He also took aim at Bezos’ ambitions for space stations, suggesting they are more about personal fascination than making meaningful contributions to humanity.

“Some people like more artificial satellites that you could put people on. People like Jeff Bezos are into that,” he commented.

