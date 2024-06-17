Bill Gates Kicks Off Construction of 345-Megawatt Natrium Reactor: A New Era of Smaller, Cheaper Nuclear Power

A tech startup Terra Power has begun the efforts to build for the first time a new generation of US nuclear power plants. The construction began on Tuesday and the proposed nuclear plant is supposed to be more efficient and much smaller than the ginormous silo-like structure we are more familiar with.

The new type of reactor is designed in such a way that it has the capacity to produce electricity without emitting carbon dioxide which is currently a major issue amid rising global temperatures. The final product won’t be ready at least until 2030, but the good thing about TerraPower is that it has a very prominent and affluent founder.

Bill Gates the seventh richest man in the world has generously endowed TerraPower with more than 1 billion dollars in their fortune, and he plans to increase the amount further in the future. “If you care about climate, there are many, many locations around the world where nuclear has got to work,” Gates said during an interview near the project site on Monday.

This will be TerraPower’s first nuclear plant project which will be facilitated through a public-private partnership with the DOE’s Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program (ARDP).

The Natrium reactor is a groundbreaking advancement in nuclear energy, distinct from traditional Light Water reactors. This 345-megawatt sodium fast reactor, developed by TerraPower, features an innovative molten salt energy storage system. TerraPower claims this cutting-edge technology enables the plant to store substantial amounts of energy, making it perfect for integrating with grids that heavily rely on renewable energy sources.



Efficient And Safe



Conventionally only pressurized water and boiling water systems have been used so far when it comes to nuclear plants. In 2008 Bill Gates started TerraPower with the aim of introducing a new generation of nuclear reactors, and the company aimed to leverage scientists who could turn this concept into a working reality.

Unlike conventional nuclear power plants that use water, the Natrium reactors utilize sodium as a coolant which is not pressurized like the conventional reactors. They have the ability to run well below sodium’s boiling point. Moreover, TerraPower’s new design utilizes natural forces like convection of heat and gravity in order to provide passive cooling which drastically lowers safety-related expenses.

The unique design of the Natrium reactor allows for the energy and nuclear islands to be separated and “decoupled,” ensuring that the integrated energy storage and power generation systems remain completely isolated from the nuclear section of the plant.

This design enables significant plant functions, like the operation of salt tanks and steam turbines, to be managed by non-nuclear project teams outside of the nuclear control area. This approach not only reduces costs but also enhances safety.

“The design was far safer than any existing plant, with the temperatures held under control by the laws of physics instead of human operators who can make mistakes. It would have a shorter construction timeline and be cheaper to operate,” said Gates

Additionally, these next-gen nuclear reactors encompass of an energy storage system that gives it complete control over its electricity output. This capability is essential for seamlessly integrating with power grids that depend on variable energy sources like solar and wind.

Project Implementation

There are various aspects the Natrium plant will cover, such as its initial cost for the Natrium demonstration. Obtaining a licence for the reactor and designing it, development of a fuel that qualifies and construction and operation of two major facilities.



Among the cutting-edge facilities are the Natrium Fuel Fabrication Facility and the Sodium Test and Fill Facility. The latter will play a crucial role in testing and showcasing the performance of specialized equipment before it becomes operational in the reactor plant.

Although there are still a few bureaucratic roadblocks that need to be surpassed, the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission has recently accepted TerraPower’s permit application for review and this is indeed a significant milestone. According to Gates, this marks the first time in over 40 years that a commercial non-light water reactor has undergone such a review. Once approved, construction on the nuclear reactor can begin.

