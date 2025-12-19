LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom bcci Dhurandhar Awami League bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom bcci Dhurandhar Awami League bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom bcci Dhurandhar Awami League bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom bcci Dhurandhar Awami League
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom bcci Dhurandhar Awami League bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom bcci Dhurandhar Awami League bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom bcci Dhurandhar Awami League bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom bcci Dhurandhar Awami League
LIVE TV
Home > World > Epstein Files Bombshell Brings Bill Gates In Spotlight: Were Ties With This Sex Offender A Key Factor In Billionaire’s Divorce With Melinda Gates?

Epstein Files Bombshell Brings Bill Gates In Spotlight: Were Ties With This Sex Offender A Key Factor In Billionaire’s Divorce With Melinda Gates?

Congressional Democrats have released previously unseen photographs from the estate of late financier Jeffrey Epstein with Bill Gates and others. The disclosure has reignited focus on Bill Gates’ past interactions with Epstein and their role in Melinda French Gates’ decision to end their 27-year marriage.

New Epstein estate photos revive scrutiny of Bill Gates’ ties and Melinda French Gates’ claim they influenced her divorce decision.
New Epstein estate photos revive scrutiny of Bill Gates’ ties and Melinda French Gates’ claim they influenced her divorce decision.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: December 19, 2025 11:27:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Epstein Files Bombshell Brings Bill Gates In Spotlight: Were Ties With This Sex Offender A Key Factor In Billionaire’s Divorce With Melinda Gates?

Congressional Democrats on Thursday released dozens of previously unseen photographs from the estate of the late Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender whose extensive network of high-profile contacts has continued to draw scrutiny years after his death.

You Might Be Interested In

The images include photographs featuring Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, political philosopher and activist Noam Chomsky, and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

The release comes just one day before the US Justice Department is legally required to make public unclassified files related to its investigation into Epstein, the disgraced financier who died in federal custody in 2019.

Why Are Congressional Democrats Releasing Epstein Files?

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee said the photographs were released as part of an effort to provide greater transparency into Epstein’s activities and the individuals connected to him.

According to committee members, the move is intended to shed light on Epstein’s network of associations and the extent of his interactions with influential figures across politics, business and academia.

Melinda French Gates on Epstein’s Role in Divorce Decision

The renewed focus on Epstein has also revived attention on past statements made by Melinda French Gates regarding her former husband’s interactions with the convicted sex trafficker.

In 2022, Melinda French Gates revealed that there were multiple factors behind her decision to divorce Bill Gates after 27 years of marriage, including his meetings with Epstein.

The philanthropist said the end of the marriage was the result of “not one thing but many things,” making clear that her discomfort with Epstein played a role.

Also Read: Why Bank Of Japan Raised Interest Rates To A Record High And How It Impacts Markets And Inflation

“I did not like that he had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein, no. I made that clear to him,” she said.

Melinda Gates also disclosed that she met Epstein herself on one occasion. “I met him exactly one time because I wanted to see who this man was,” she said, adding that the encounter left a lasting impression.

“I regretted it the second I walked in the door. He was abhorrent. He was evil personified. My heart breaks for these women,” she said.

When Bill Gates Regretted Interacting With Epstein

Bill Gates has publicly acknowledged that his interactions with Epstein were a mistake.

“Meeting with Epstein was a mistake that I regret deeply. It was a substantial error in judgment,” Bill Gates was quoted by CBS.

“It was a huge mistake to spend time with him, to give him the credibility of being there,” Gates said at the time.

Bill Gates Says Meetings Were Linked to Philanthropy Efforts

Gates has said that his meetings with Epstein were motivated by an attempt to raise funds for global health initiatives.

“I had several dinners with him, you know, hoping that what he said about getting billions of philanthropy for global health through contacts that he had might emerge,” Gates said.

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates Marriage

Bill and Melinda Gates first met in the 1980s; however, ended their 27-year marriage while announcing their divorce in 2021. The former couple said, “we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple.”

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the duo posted on X at that time.

Also Read: Bill Gates, Sergey Brin, Steve Bannon, Woody Allen, And Noam Chomsky | New Photos Of Jeffery Epstein’s Estate Released

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 11:09 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bill gatesEpstein fileshome-hero-pos-1Jeffrey EpsteinMelinda French GateWorld news

RELATED News

IMF Shocks Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif’s Request To Make Condoms Cheaper Rejected – Here’s Why The Global Lender Controls Contraceptive Prices In The Country

Who Was Osman Hadi? Anti-India Bangladeshi Leader, Sheikh Hasina Critic Whose Death Has Pushed Dhaka Into Turmoil

Massive Protests In Bangladesh After Osman Hadi’s Death: Media Houses Set On Fire, Awami League Offices Torched, Indian Mission Also Targeted

Law Enforcement Officers Identified Person Of Interest In Brown University Shooting, Probe Link With MIT Killing

NASCAR Driver Greg Biffle, Wife Cristina Gusso, And Two Children Killed In North Carolina Plane Crash; Netizens Mourn Legend’s Loss

LATEST NEWS

Why Does Kapil Dev Believe Gautam Gambhir Can Never Ever Be A Coach? Shocking Reason Inside!

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (19.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Nature’s Nirvana 2025: A Mesmerizing Celebration of Art, Values, and Environmental Harmony at White Lotus International School

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (19.12.2025): Dear Friday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Epstein Files Bombshell Brings Bill Gates In Spotlight: Were Ties With This Sex Offender A Key Factor In Billionaire’s Divorce With Melinda Gates?

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (19.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

India vs South Africa 4th T20I Cancelled: Ticket Refund Process and How to Apply

Viral Instagram Reel Triggers Mystery: Homeless Woman Claims to Be Cricketer Salim Durani’s Wife, Internet Divided Over Truth

Nifty, Sensex Open Higher on Friday Amid Global Central Bank Moves Boost Sentiment, Bank of Japan Rate Hike

Why Bank Of Japan Raised Interest Rates To A Record High And How It Impacts Markets And Inflation

Epstein Files Bombshell Brings Bill Gates In Spotlight: Were Ties With This Sex Offender A Key Factor In Billionaire’s Divorce With Melinda Gates?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Epstein Files Bombshell Brings Bill Gates In Spotlight: Were Ties With This Sex Offender A Key Factor In Billionaire’s Divorce With Melinda Gates?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Epstein Files Bombshell Brings Bill Gates In Spotlight: Were Ties With This Sex Offender A Key Factor In Billionaire’s Divorce With Melinda Gates?
Epstein Files Bombshell Brings Bill Gates In Spotlight: Were Ties With This Sex Offender A Key Factor In Billionaire’s Divorce With Melinda Gates?
Epstein Files Bombshell Brings Bill Gates In Spotlight: Were Ties With This Sex Offender A Key Factor In Billionaire’s Divorce With Melinda Gates?
Epstein Files Bombshell Brings Bill Gates In Spotlight: Were Ties With This Sex Offender A Key Factor In Billionaire’s Divorce With Melinda Gates?

QUICK LINKS