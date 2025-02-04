Home
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Bill Gates Opens Up About New Romance With Paula Hurd After Reflecting On Divorce Regrets


Despite recently expressing regrets over his divorce from Melinda French Gates, Bill Gates has confirmed his new relationship with Paula Hurd, whom he describes as a “serious girlfriend.” The Microsoft co-founder made the announcement during an appearance on the Today show, saying, “I’m lucky to have a serious girlfriend named Paula. We’re having fun. Going to the Olympics and lots of great things.”

Rumors about Gates and Hurd’s relationship have circulated since 2023, two years after his marriage to Melinda Gates ended. Their relationship emerged four years after the passing of Paula’s husband, former Oracle CEO Mark Hurd.

The couple has been spotted at various public events, including pre-wedding celebrations for billionaire Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in India, where they posed alongside Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and his wife Rohini.

Reflections on Divorce

Despite his blossoming romance, Gates recently told The Times of London that his divorce from Melinda Gates was “the mistake I most regret.” On the Today show, he shared a more optimistic outlook: “I moved past the divorce. And Melinda’s doing well. I got a lot of work that I love to do so I’m not really complaining about anything.”

Gates acknowledged the significance of his 27-year marriage. “The divorce wasn’t great. Having those three kids, the work we were able to do together — even if I knew that it wouldn’t last forever, I would still do it again,” he admitted.

Despite their separation, Gates and Melinda remain connected through their three children and two grandchildren. “We still see each other — we have family events. The kids are doing well. They have good values,” he said.

Paula Hurd’s Influence

Hurd has been a steady presence in Gates’ life, even contributing to his memoir, “Source Code: My Beginnings.” He acknowledged her thoughtful feedback in the book’s acknowledgments, describing her as a trusted friend who provided insightful feedback during critical stages of the writing process.

As Gates continues to focus on philanthropy and his work, it is clear that he values the love and companionship he has found in his relationship with Hurd.

