Biltmore Estate Temporarily Shuts Down After Hurricane Helene’s Floods Devastate Asheville

The Biltmore Estate, America's largest privately-owned home, has temporarily closed after severe flooding from Hurricane Helene caused extensive damage to the property.

Located in Asheville, North Carolina, the 8,000-acre estate, renowned for its sprawling gardens, outdoor activities, and exhibitions, has become the latest casualty of the storm.

This estate featuring 250 rooms, 43 bathrooms, 65 fireplaces, and 22 miles of walking trails, was forced to shut down due to the overwhelming impact of the hurricane.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Helene, which made landfall in Florida on September 26, has caused catastrophic damage across the Southeast, claiming at least 223 lives, with many more people still missing.

In Asheville and the surrounding Buncombe County, the hurricane left a trail of destruction, uprooting homes, submerging vehicles, and washing away roads. The nearby Biltmore Village was submerged as tree branches, debris, and even dumpsters floated through the area.

The storm’s violent winds and floods toppled thousands of trees, damaged railroad tracks, and scattered school buses across the landscape. The death toll from Hurricane Helene is expected to rise as rescue efforts continue.

