India has taken a measured and responsible stance at the UNSC by calling for the adherence to the full and effective implementation of the bio-weapons convention in letter and in spirit.

The bio warfare faceoff reached UNSC on Friday with a war of words has erupting between Russia and the United States over bioweapons in Ukraine. While Russia claimed that the United States is funding military biological activities in Ukraine and secretly developing bio-weapons, the US countered such claims by saying that it is Russia that has long maintained a bio-weapon programme. It added that Russia’s claims could be a pretext for their own potential bio attack.

China too has waded into the controversy and backed Russia’s claims, by claiming that the US is experimenting with “bat-coroviruses” in Ukraine. Global Times has published articles on US funded bio programmes, which backs the bat coronavirus angle.

Amidst this, India took a measured and responsible stance at the UNSC, calling for the adherence to the full and effective implementation of the bio-weapons convention in letter and in spirit. India’s UN ambassador at the UNSC TS Tirumurti said that India has repeatedly expressed serious concern over the ongoing situation. It has noted the recent statements and wider information on bio-activities relating to Ukraine and would like to underline the importance attached by India to biological and toxic weapon convention.

TS Tirumurti added that it is important to ensure full and effective implementation of the BTWC In letter and spirit, matters relating to obligations should be addressed as per provisions of convention and this should be done through consultation and cooperation between parties concerned.

The bio weapons convention is the first multilateral disarmament treaty to ban weapons of mass destruction. It bans an entire category of mass destruction, i.e biological weapons. The US, Ukraine and Russia signed the treaty in 1972 and ratified in 1975. The bio weapons convention prohibits the development, production, acquisition, transfer and stockpiling of bio-weapons.