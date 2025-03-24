Bipartisan Lawmakers Urge Trump Administration to Seize Russian Assets for Ukraine

A bipartisan coalition of U.S. senators is pressing the Trump administration to take a more aggressive stance on Russia by pushing for the full transfer of over $300 billion in frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.

This call to action challenges the administration’s current approach, which only allows interest from the seized funds to support Kyiv’s war efforts.

“How does the Administration view using all financial tools at its disposal to increase pressure on Russia to end the war?” the senators questioned in a letter addressed to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as seen by Reuters on Monday.

The letter further probes the administration’s position, asking, “Specifically, does the Administration believe that U.S. and EU-held assets should be used as leverage in negotiations with Russia to bring an end to the war? If so, how?”

Bipartisan Pressure for a Stronger Response

The letter was signed by Republicans Todd Young and Lindsey Graham, along with Democrats Richard Blumenthal and Tim Kaine. This bipartisan effort underscores the growing frustration within Congress over the administration’s handling of Russian assets.

Notably, the letter represents a rare public push by senior Republican lawmakers urging the Trump administration to take a tougher stance on Moscow.

Since President Trump shifted U.S. policy toward a more conciliatory tone with Russia, pro-Ukraine voices within the Republican Party have been relatively muted. This move by senators signals a potential shift, demanding stronger financial repercussions for Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine, which began with its full-scale invasion in 2022.

The State Department has yet to issue a response to the letter, which was sent on Friday. Meanwhile, high-level discussions between U.S. and Russian officials took place in Saudi Arabia on Monday, aiming to secure a Black Sea maritime ceasefire as a precursor to broader peace negotiations.

Calls to Leverage Russian Wealth

For years, members of Congress have advocated for the use of seized Russian assets to help rebuild Ukraine, arguing that doing so would both relieve the financial burden on American taxpayers and increase pressure on Moscow to negotiate an end to the war.

In their letter, the senators asked whether the administration has plans to work with allies—including the EU and G7—to mobilize Russian sovereign assets for Ukraine’s defense and reconstruction efforts.

They also pressed the administration on whether it would support using Russian funds currently held in U.S. institutions to finance Ukraine’s military needs. Following Russia’s invasion in 2022, the U.S. and its allies froze between $300 billion and $350 billion in Russian sovereign assets, primarily composed of European, U.S., and British government bonds held in European financial depositories. U.S. institutions hold only about $7 billion of these assets.

Legal Hurdles and International Precedents

While European leaders are open to using Russian funds to assist Ukraine, they have yet to agree on a legal framework that avoids setting a controversial international precedent. The primary concern is whether seizing state assets outright could lead to diplomatic or financial retaliation in future conflicts.

Currently, both U.S. and European officials have agreed to use interest earnings from frozen Russian assets to back loans for Ukraine rather than confiscating the principal sum.

However, the senators’ letter suggests growing dissatisfaction with this cautious approach. They acknowledged the administration’s hesitancy but stressed the need for clarity on its long-term strategy.

As the war drags into its third year, pressure is mounting on the U.S. government to escalate economic measures against Russia. Whether the administration heeds this bipartisan call for a more forceful approach remains to be seen.

