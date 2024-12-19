Bird Flu Crisis: California Declares State of Emergency After 34 Infections – What You Need to Know

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency as a bird flu outbreak (H5N1) infects 34 people. No person-to-person transmission has been reported, but the officials are increasing monitoring and taking protective measures to contain the virus.

Bird Flu Crisis: California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency over a growing outbreak of Avian Influenza A (H5N1), more commonly known as bird flu. The virus, which has infected 34 people in the state, prompted this declaration to strengthen the response and contain its spread.

This declaration came after the virus was detected among dairy cattle on farms in Southern California, thereby increasing the need for enhanced monitoring and preventative measures.

Why Was State Of Emergency Declared?

The declaration of the state of emergency follows the confirmation of bird flu cases in dairy cows, especially in Southern California. According to Governor Newsom’s office, the outbreak poses a serious threat to both animal and human health, requiring immediate action to monitor and contain the virus.

The governor’s office further pointed out that, though the virus has already infected humans, no human-to-human transmission has been documented up to now. The majority of human cases are reportedly through direct contact with infected cattle.

This process further strengthened by incorporating one of the biggest surveillance and testing systems in the entire state. The step is carried out in order to curtail further outbreaks and salvage agricultural industries from major damage. California health officials are taking action in cooperation with local growers and farmworkers to secure necessary safety precautions.

H5N1 Virus Spreads Across America

The H5N1 avian influenza virus has spread to 16 states in the U.S., mainly impacting dairy cattle. It was first detected in Texas and Kansas in March 2024. Since then, it has continued to spread. As of now, there have been 61 cases reported in the country. A severe case was recently confirmed in Louisiana. While no cases of person-to-person transmission have been reported in California, the number of infected animals and humans continues to increase, causing a great deal of concern regarding the effects of the virus on public health and the agricultural sector.

California’s Response To Bird Flu Threat

California authorities have also tried to minimize the potential dangers by sending protective equipment to workers on the dairy farms and advised them to use such gear when milking or otherwise handling the cows or the raw milk. The California Department of Public Health is monitoring the situation carefully and urges anyone who could have been exposed to the virus to take all the necessary precautions for safety. As of December 13, 33 cases of infected cows have been reported in California with the Department of Public Health actively following the spread of the virus to prevent secondary infections.

What Is Avian Flu H5N1?

Bird flu or avian flu is a highly contagious virus in birds caused by the influenza virus. This disease affects not only wild birds but also farmed birds, where a few subtypes have emerged, including H5N1, H5N3, and H5N8. It mainly spreads via touching birds infected with the virus or through surfaces contaminated with them. While human cases of infection with the bird flu are rare, individuals involved with farming or in direct contact with diseased birds or poultry products become victims.

Some symptoms of avian flu in humans include fever, coughing, sore throat, and red, swollen eyes. Despite the fact that the virus may cause severe illness in humans, it is not easily transferred from person to person, which limits its spread among humans.

