Bird Flu: Symptoms And How Threatening Is It As US Reports The First Case?

The CDC has confirmed the first severe human case of bird flu in the U.S., with a patient hospitalized in Louisiana. This marks the first known instance of the virus causing serious illness in the country, following exposure to infected backyard birds.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed the first instance of severe human infection with bird flu in the United States. The patient, who is currently hospitalized in Louisiana, has been identified as the first known person in the U.S. to experience severe illness linked to the avian influenza virus.

Patient Details and Virus Strain

The CDC reported on Wednesday that the infected individual was exposed to sick and dead birds in backyard flocks. While specific details about the patient’s identity have not been disclosed, the virus strain affecting them matches a type recently detected in both wild birds and poultry in the U.S. This strain has also been reported in human cases in Canada and Washington state.

This variant of the virus is distinct from the strain found in some U.S. dairy cattle and poultry populations, marking the Louisiana case as particularly noteworthy. The CDC is continuing to investigate the exact source of the infection.

Previous Cases of Bird Flu and Current Situation

This new case brings the total number of human bird flu infections in the U.S. since April to 61, according to CDC data. Most previous human cases have involved direct exposure to infected livestock or poultry, and prior cases in the U.S. have been mild, with patients recovering after receiving antiviral treatment. Notably, a case in Missouri did involve hospitalization, though other underlying health conditions were believed to be factors in the patient’s admission.

Symptoms and Severity of Bird Flu

Human infections with bird flu can range from mild symptoms, such as sore throat, fever, and muscle aches, to more severe illness like pneumonia, which may require hospitalization. In some cases, symptoms may also include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and seizures.

The CDC emphasizes that, while the risk of transmission to the general public remains low, individuals working with birds, poultry, or cows, or those who have recreational exposure to them, should take necessary precautions to avoid contact with infected animals.

Preventive Measures and Public Health Recommendations

The CDC continues to recommend that people avoid exposure to infected birds, as the avian influenza virus is shed through their saliva, mucus, and feces. Additionally, other infected animals, such as dairy cattle, may transmit the virus through respiratory secretions and bodily fluids, including unpasteurized milk.

In response to the detection of the virus in raw milk samples from a California farm, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued a federal order requiring the collection and testing of raw milk samples nationwide. This action follows a recall of raw milk products from the affected California farm, which has also been placed under quarantine by state health officials.

