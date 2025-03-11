BLA Hijacks Jaffar Express In Balochistan: Timeline Of The Group’s Major Attacks In Pakistan

BLA hijacks Jaffar Express in Balochistan, taking over 100 Pakistani soldiers hostage. Six soldiers killed as the group warns against any military action.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has hijacked the Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan region, taking more than 100 Pakistani military personnel hostage. The armed group has claimed responsibility for the attack and has warned the Pakistani Army against launching any rescue operations, threatening to execute the hostages if their warning is ignored.

In an official statement, the BLA confirmed that six Pakistani Army personnel were killed as they resisted the hijacking. While women, children, and civilian passengers were reportedly released, the militant group stated that only military personnel remain in their custody.

Escalation of Baloch Liberation Movement

This latest attack is a major escalation in the BLA’s ongoing insurgency for Balochistan’s independence from Pakistan. The militant group, along with others like the Baloch Liberation Front and BRAS, has been actively targeting Pakistani military and Chinese nationals, whom they accuse of exploiting Balochistan’s resources through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The hijacking of the Jaffar Express follows a series of high-profile attacks carried out by the BLA in recent years. Some of the major incidents include:

Quetta Railway Station Attack (2024): On November 9, a suicide bombing at Quetta Railway Station left at least 32 people dead and 55 others injured. The BLA claimed responsibility for the attack.

On October 6, the militant group attacked the motorway near Jinnah International Airport, injuring 10 people and killing two Chinese nationals.

On August 13, the BLA's Majeed Brigade targeted a convoy of Chinese engineers in Gwadar, claiming the lives of four Chinese engineers and nine Pakistani soldiers.

On June 24, a female suicide bomber from the BLA, identified as Sumaiyya Qalandarani, targeted a Pakistani Army convoy in Turbat city, Balochistan. A Pakistani Army major was killed, and six others, including a brigadier, were injured.

On April 26, the BLA's Majeed Brigade carried out its first-ever female suicide bombing, killing four people, including three Chinese nationals.

On February 3, the BLA claimed responsibility for attacks on Pakistani military camps in Nushki and Panjgur, asserting that they killed over 100 Pakistani soldiers, though the Pakistani Army denied these claims.

On June 29, BLA militants attempted to take the Karachi Stock Exchange hostage. However, the attack was thwarted, resulting in the deaths of four BLA operatives.

BLA’s Stance Against Pakistan and China

The BLA has long regarded the Pakistan Army as an occupying force and has frequently targeted Chinese nationals, accusing Beijing and Islamabad of exploiting Balochistan’s natural resources through the CPEC project. The militant group’s recent attacks indicate a growing intensity in its resistance against Pakistan’s control over the region.

The hijacking of the Jaffar Express marks a critical moment in the insurgency, with Pakistani authorities now facing pressure on how to respond. Any military intervention could risk the lives of the hostages, while inaction may embolden the militant group further.

As the situation unfolds, concerns remain over the safety of the detained military personnel and the potential for further escalations in the region.

