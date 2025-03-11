Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • BLA Hijacks Jaffar Express In Balochistan: Timeline Of The Group’s Major Attacks In Pakistan

BLA Hijacks Jaffar Express In Balochistan: Timeline Of The Group’s Major Attacks In Pakistan

BLA hijacks Jaffar Express in Balochistan, taking over 100 Pakistani soldiers hostage. Six soldiers killed as the group warns against any military action.

BLA Hijacks Jaffar Express In Balochistan: Timeline Of The Group’s Major Attacks In Pakistan


The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has hijacked the Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan region, taking more than 100 Pakistani military personnel hostage. The armed group has claimed responsibility for the attack and has warned the Pakistani Army against launching any rescue operations, threatening to execute the hostages if their warning is ignored.

In an official statement, the BLA confirmed that six Pakistani Army personnel were killed as they resisted the hijacking. While women, children, and civilian passengers were reportedly released, the militant group stated that only military personnel remain in their custody.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Escalation of Baloch Liberation Movement

This latest attack is a major escalation in the BLA’s ongoing insurgency for Balochistan’s independence from Pakistan. The militant group, along with others like the Baloch Liberation Front and BRAS, has been actively targeting Pakistani military and Chinese nationals, whom they accuse of exploiting Balochistan’s resources through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The hijacking of the Jaffar Express follows a series of high-profile attacks carried out by the BLA in recent years. Some of the major incidents include:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • Quetta Railway Station Attack (2024): On November 9, a suicide bombing at Quetta Railway Station left at least 32 people dead and 55 others injured. The BLA claimed responsibility for the attack.
  • Jinnah International Airport Attack (2024): On October 6, the militant group attacked the motorway near Jinnah International Airport, injuring 10 people and killing two Chinese nationals.
  • Chinese Engineers Convoy Attack in Gwadar (2023): On August 13, the BLA’s Majeed Brigade targeted a convoy of Chinese engineers in Gwadar, claiming the lives of four Chinese engineers and nine Pakistani soldiers.
  • Turbat Pak Army Convoy Attack (2023): On June 24, a female suicide bomber from the BLA, identified as Sumaiyya Qalandarani, targeted a Pakistani Army convoy in Turbat city, Balochistan. A Pakistani Army major was killed, and six others, including a brigadier, were injured.
  • Karachi University Suicide Bombing (2022): On April 26, the BLA’s Majeed Brigade carried out its first-ever female suicide bombing, killing four people, including three Chinese nationals.
  • Nushki & Panjgur Military Camp Attacks (2022): On February 3, the BLA claimed responsibility for attacks on Pakistani military camps in Nushki and Panjgur, asserting that they killed over 100 Pakistani soldiers, though the Pakistani Army denied these claims.
  • Karachi Stock Exchange Attack (2020): On June 29, BLA militants attempted to take the Karachi Stock Exchange hostage. However, the attack was thwarted, resulting in the deaths of four BLA operatives.

BLA’s Stance Against Pakistan and China

The BLA has long regarded the Pakistan Army as an occupying force and has frequently targeted Chinese nationals, accusing Beijing and Islamabad of exploiting Balochistan’s natural resources through the CPEC project. The militant group’s recent attacks indicate a growing intensity in its resistance against Pakistan’s control over the region.

The hijacking of the Jaffar Express marks a critical moment in the insurgency, with Pakistani authorities now facing pressure on how to respond. Any military intervention could risk the lives of the hostages, while inaction may embolden the militant group further.

As the situation unfolds, concerns remain over the safety of the detained military personnel and the potential for further escalations in the region.

ALSO READ: Watch | Baloch Liberation Army Hijacks Pakistani Train, Kills Soldiers, Takes 400 Hostages – Pakistan’s Separatist Conflict Escalates

Filed under

Baloch Liberation Army Balochistan conflict BLA attack Jaffar Express hijack Pakistan military hostage

newsx

Watch | Cyclone Jude Hits Mozambique: Widespread Flooding, Power Outages, And Disaster Alert
Trump Administration

Trump Orders More Tariffs on Canada After Ontario Levies 25% Tax on Electricity
PM MODI IN MAURITIUS

PM Modi Honored With Mauritius’s ‘Highest Civilian’ Award For Strengthening Bilateral Ties
Human Kidney (Representat

Ukrainian Woman Jailed In Poland For 12 Years For Selling 56 Human Kidneys In International...
newsx

SSMB29: Rajamouli And Mahesh Babu’s Film Based On The History Of This Mythological City
Nipsey Hussle and his ex-

Who Is Tanisha Foster? Nipsey Hussle’s Ex-Girlfriend Gets Joint Custody Of Late Rapper’s 16-Year-Old Daughter
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch | Cyclone Jude Hits Mozambique: Widespread Flooding, Power Outages, And Disaster Alert

Watch | Cyclone Jude Hits Mozambique: Widespread Flooding, Power Outages, And Disaster Alert

Trump Orders More Tariffs on Canada After Ontario Levies 25% Tax on Electricity

Trump Orders More Tariffs on Canada After Ontario Levies 25% Tax on Electricity

PM Modi Honored With Mauritius’s ‘Highest Civilian’ Award For Strengthening Bilateral Ties

PM Modi Honored With Mauritius’s ‘Highest Civilian’ Award For Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Ukrainian Woman Jailed In Poland For 12 Years For Selling 56 Human Kidneys In International Organ Trafficking Ring

Ukrainian Woman Jailed In Poland For 12 Years For Selling 56 Human Kidneys In International...

SSMB29: Rajamouli And Mahesh Babu’s Film Based On The History Of This Mythological City

SSMB29: Rajamouli And Mahesh Babu’s Film Based On The History Of This Mythological City

Entertainment

SSMB29: Rajamouli And Mahesh Babu’s Film Based On The History Of This Mythological City

SSMB29: Rajamouli And Mahesh Babu’s Film Based On The History Of This Mythological City

Who Is Tanisha Foster? Nipsey Hussle’s Ex-Girlfriend Gets Joint Custody Of Late Rapper’s 16-Year-Old Daughter

Who Is Tanisha Foster? Nipsey Hussle’s Ex-Girlfriend Gets Joint Custody Of Late Rapper’s 16-Year-Old Daughter

How Did Popular Influencer Alysha Burney With Over Five Million Followers Die?

How Did Popular Influencer Alysha Burney With Over Five Million Followers Die?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Renovation Faces Legal Hurdle As Activist Alleges CRZ Violations

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Renovation Faces Legal Hurdle As Activist Alleges CRZ Violations

 Guns N’ Roses 2025 India Tour: How To Book Tickets Online, Prices And More?

 Guns N’ Roses 2025 India Tour: How To Book Tickets Online, Prices And More?

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women