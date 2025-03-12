BLA Places Suicide Bombers Next to Hostage Passengers, Threatens to Blow Them Up As Security Ops Continue

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which hijacked the Jaffar Express train carrying 500 passengers, has escalated the situation by placing suicide bombers among the hostages. The militant group issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Pakistan Army, threatening to use the passengers as human shields if their demands aren't met.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has taken the hostage situation aboard the hijacked Jaffar Express to a terrifying new level. The militant group, which seized the train carrying 500 passengers en route to Peshawar, has now placed suicide bombers among the hostages. They have issued an urgent ultimatum, threatening to detonate the explosives if their demands are not met within 48 hours.

Escalating Threats: Suicide Bombers Among Hostages

As Pakistan Army security operations intensify, the BLA has raised the stakes by warning that they will use the passengers as human shields, putting their lives in immediate danger. This new threat comes after the BLA’s initial demands were not met, and the clock continues to tick on their 48-hour ultimatum.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Security Operations Underway: 155 Hostages Rescued, 27 Terrorists Killed

While the Pakistan Army continues its large-scale operations, 155 hostages have been successfully rescued, and 27 militants have been killed in combat. However, the situation remains precarious, with the BLA holding many passengers in dire conditions. The military’s mission to neutralize the threat and secure the remaining hostages is ongoing.

What’s at Stake?

The Jaffar Express hijacking has captured the attention of the global community, as authorities rush to resolve the crisis and ensure the safe release of all passengers. With the BLA’s violent escalation, the tension surrounding the hostage situation continues to rise.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Looking Ahead: What Happens Next?

As the deadline looms, the fate of the remaining passengers hangs in the balance. The Pakistan Army’s response will be critical in determining how quickly and safely the hostage situation can be resolved. Global eyes are on Pakistan as this crisis unfolds.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Train Hijack: Terrorists Attack Jaffar Express In Balochistan; 16 Insurgents Killed, 104 Passengers Rescued