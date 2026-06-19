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Home > World News > What Is Black Rain? Moscow Residents Report Dark Drizzle After Ukrainian Drones Target Oil Facility, Kremlin Denies It

What Is Black Rain? Moscow Residents Report Dark Drizzle After Ukrainian Drones Target Oil Facility, Kremlin Denies It

A massive Ukrainian drone strike on a Moscow oil refinery triggered a huge fire and reports of an unusual 'black rain' with residents finding oily residue covering cars, buildings, and streets across parts of the city.

(Image: @MythicDreidel via X)
(Image: @MythicDreidel via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 13:05 IST

A massive Ukrainian drone attack on a major oil refinery near Moscow has caused an unusual environmental disaster, and residents are complaining of an oily black drizzle over parts of the Russian capital. Nearly 200 drones were used, leaving thick smoke rising above the city. The attack was said to be the biggest Ukrainian air strike on the Moscow region since the war began. As many as 17 people were injured in the broader Moscow area, BBC reports stated. Clots of the dark, greasy residue have been seen in videos posted on social media in the hours after the strike, leading to concerns by residents about health and environmental issues.

What Is ‘Black Rain’?

After the refinery fire sent huge quantities of smoke and soot into the air, the phenomenon, widely referred to online as ‘black rain,’ appeared. Many of the local residents shared videos of black droplets and oily particles landing on various surfaces all across affected neighbourhoods. Some clips were of people touching the residue, others were about how contaminated vehicles and public spaces were. Its consequences left black marks on outdoor property and clothing visible, residents told media outlets. The attack has prompted concern that poisonous chemicals from the refinery fire might have spread outside the industrial zone and into neighborhoods.

Was It Really ‘Black Rain’?

Even though the first signs appeared in the sky over Moscow, the local authorities didn’t believe that rain was falling in the city. The officials denied it was ‘oil rain’ and tried to reassure people that the situation was in hand. But the public image of the government seemed to be different. Health officials advised residents of the south-eastern areas of the city to close windows to prevent them from breathing in potentially harmful fumes, through several official Telegram channels. The authorities also said the elderly residents, children and people with respiratory problems like asthma should stay away from polluted areas temporarily until air quality improves.

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Russia-Ukraine War

The attack on the refinery coincided with a major rise in Ukraine’s long-range drone launches against Russian energy and military facilities. Russia’s Defence Ministry said it had shot down almost 1,000 drones and some cruise missiles over the last 24 hours nationwide. Many attacks were reportedly averted by air defence systems, but the consequences of the attack on the refinery in Moscow underscored the increasing effects of the conflict on civilian life inside Russia. In addition to the damage inflicted by the attack, the resulting mess of oil and air pollution have had a direct impact on the lives of ordinary residents of Moscow.

Also Read: Does China Have Its Own Caste System? Social Media Is Comparing Beijing’s Hukou, Shi-Nong-Gong-Shang With India

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What Is Black Rain? Moscow Residents Report Dark Drizzle After Ukrainian Drones Target Oil Facility, Kremlin Denies It
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What Is Black Rain? Moscow Residents Report Dark Drizzle After Ukrainian Drones Target Oil Facility, Kremlin Denies It
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