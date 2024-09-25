Blackwater’s Erik Prince Investigated For Anti-Maduro Campaign

Venezuelan authorities have launched an investigation into a controversial online fundraiser initiated by Erik Prince, the founder of the notorious U.S. security contractor Blackwater. The campaign, named "Ya Casi Venezuela," claims to have raised over $1 million aimed at ousting President Nicolás Maduro.

Background of the Campaign

The “Ya Casi Venezuela” campaign was launched in early September as a response to the disputed presidential election held on July 28, which saw Maduro declaring victory amid allegations of electoral fraud. The international community largely rejects Maduro’s claims, demanding transparency and detailed results from the election.

The campaign utilizes social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and X, promising Venezuelans that they will be “witnesses and protagonists in the fall of the regime.” However, it does not specify the methods by which this goal will be achieved.

Fundraising Efforts and Public Reaction

Initially, the campaign featured a countdown to September 16, heralding the start of a movement to “fulfill the will of the Venezuelan people.” Following the countdown, Prince transitioned the campaign into a fundraising effort, urging Venezuelans to financially support the cause.

In a widely circulated video, Prince stated, “Venezuela, you voted on July 28 for freedom. Now, it’s time to vote with your dollars. Democracy will prevail; we are almost there.” He later claimed that the campaign had already raised over $1 million within days.

Opposition Response and Maduro’s Claims

The Venezuelan opposition has distanced itself from the fundraising effort and has not provided comments regarding the initiative. In contrast, Maduro has linked the campaign to his assertions that Western intelligence services are conspiring to destabilize his government. During a recent public gathering, he warned of potential threats, saying, “Faced with countdown clocks, we have to clean our rifles.”

Recent Developments

The investigation comes amid a backdrop of increased tensions in Venezuela, where the government recently announced the arrest of several foreign nationals on suspicion of plotting to assassinate Maduro. The United States, Spain, and the Czech Republic have denied any involvement in these alleged plans.

In a recent phone call with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Maduro expressed concerns over what he termed the “hiring of mercenaries to invade the country.” Guterres has emphasized the need for attention to human rights abuses in Venezuela, where unrest following the election has led to significant casualties and arrests.

Conclusion

The investigation into Erik Prince’s fundraiser underscores the complex and volatile political landscape in Venezuela. As the government grapples with internal dissent and external pressures, the unfolding situation remains a focal point of international scrutiny.

