Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Live Tv

Blackwater’s Erik Prince Investigated For Anti-Maduro Campaign

Venezuelan authorities have launched an investigation into a controversial online fundraiser initiated by Erik Prince, the founder of the notorious U.S. security contractor Blackwater. The campaign, named "Ya Casi Venezuela," claims to have raised over $1 million aimed at ousting President Nicolás Maduro.

Blackwater’s Erik Prince Investigated For Anti-Maduro Campaign

Venezuelan authorities have launched an investigation into a controversial online fundraiser initiated by Erik Prince, the founder of the notorious U.S. security contractor Blackwater. The campaign, named “Ya Casi Venezuela,” claims to have raised over $1 million aimed at ousting President Nicolás Maduro.

Background of the Campaign

The “Ya Casi Venezuela” campaign was launched in early September as a response to the disputed presidential election held on July 28, which saw Maduro declaring victory amid allegations of electoral fraud. The international community largely rejects Maduro’s claims, demanding transparency and detailed results from the election.

The campaign utilizes social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and X, promising Venezuelans that they will be “witnesses and protagonists in the fall of the regime.” However, it does not specify the methods by which this goal will be achieved.

Fundraising Efforts and Public Reaction

Initially, the campaign featured a countdown to September 16, heralding the start of a movement to “fulfill the will of the Venezuelan people.” Following the countdown, Prince transitioned the campaign into a fundraising effort, urging Venezuelans to financially support the cause.

In a widely circulated video, Prince stated, “Venezuela, you voted on July 28 for freedom. Now, it’s time to vote with your dollars. Democracy will prevail; we are almost there.” He later claimed that the campaign had already raised over $1 million within days.

Opposition Response and Maduro’s Claims

The Venezuelan opposition has distanced itself from the fundraising effort and has not provided comments regarding the initiative. In contrast, Maduro has linked the campaign to his assertions that Western intelligence services are conspiring to destabilize his government. During a recent public gathering, he warned of potential threats, saying, “Faced with countdown clocks, we have to clean our rifles.”

Recent Developments

The investigation comes amid a backdrop of increased tensions in Venezuela, where the government recently announced the arrest of several foreign nationals on suspicion of plotting to assassinate Maduro. The United States, Spain, and the Czech Republic have denied any involvement in these alleged plans.

In a recent phone call with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Maduro expressed concerns over what he termed the “hiring of mercenaries to invade the country.” Guterres has emphasized the need for attention to human rights abuses in Venezuela, where unrest following the election has led to significant casualties and arrests.

Conclusion

The investigation into Erik Prince’s fundraiser underscores the complex and volatile political landscape in Venezuela. As the government grapples with internal dissent and external pressures, the unfolding situation remains a focal point of international scrutiny.

(INCLUDES INPUTS FROM ONLINE SOURCES)

READ MORE: Haitian Group Files Criminal Charges Against Trump And JD Vance

 

 

Filed under

Blackwater President Nicolas Maduro Venezuela

Also Read

Marcellus Williams Executed In Missouri After 20 Years On Death Row

Marcellus Williams Executed In Missouri After 20 Years On Death Row

Ghost Of Tsushima Sequel, Ghost Of Yōtei, Confirmed For 2025

Ghost Of Tsushima Sequel, Ghost Of Yōtei, Confirmed For 2025

Financial Challenges Force Finland To Send Pandas Back To China

Financial Challenges Force Finland To Send Pandas Back To China

Blinken Contempt Charge: House Panel Reacts To Afghanistan Withdrawal

Blinken Contempt Charge: House Panel Reacts To Afghanistan Withdrawal

Ryan Wesley Routh Charged With Attempted Assassination Of Trump

Ryan Wesley Routh Charged With Attempted Assassination Of Trump

Entertainment

Diddy Wanted Young Princes William And Harry To Join His Parties

Diddy Wanted Young Princes William And Harry To Join His Parties

Kamal Haasan Completes Shooting For Mani Ratnam’s ‘Thug Life’

Kamal Haasan Completes Shooting For Mani Ratnam’s ‘Thug Life’

Laapataa Ladies Star Pratibha Ranta Spills The Beans On Getting Inspired By Fellow Himachali Kangana Ranaut | NewsX Exclusive

Laapataa Ladies Star Pratibha Ranta Spills The Beans On Getting Inspired By Fellow Himachali Kangana

After Laapataa Ladies, Randeep Hooda’s Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Gets Submitted To Oscars 2025

After Laapataa Ladies, Randeep Hooda’s Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Gets Submitted To Oscars 2025

Kyle Chandler Might Star In DC Comic’s Lanterns Based On Green Lantern

Kyle Chandler Might Star In DC Comic’s Lanterns Based On Green Lantern

Lifestyle

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox