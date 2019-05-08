Blast outside Data Darbar in Lahore: The Pakistani police said a bomb targeting the country's elite police force who were guarding the Sufi shrine in city exploded today.

Blast outside Data Darbar in Lahore: At least five people were killed and several others injured after a bomb went off outside Data Darbar in Lahore on Wednesday. A bomb targeting two Toyota pick-up trucks of the Elite Force of Punjab Police went off near Gate No. 2 of Data Darbar, the dawn.com reported. The forces were guarding the Sufi shrine in the city.

SP city division Syed Ghazanfar Shah said out of the 15 people injured in the blast, eight were in critical condition. The injured were shifted to the Mayo Hospital in Lahore. The Security forces cordoned off the area and a unit of the bomb disposal squad reached the spot to collect samples of the explosive used in the blast. However, nature and exact target of the explosion hasn’t been ascertained yet. A rescue operation was conducted in the area before it was cordoned off. A heavy contingent of the police was also deployed there.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, who was on his way to the hospital to visit the injured, confirmed three police officials died in the blast. Entry to the Data Darbar was sealed in the aftermath of the blast.

So far, no terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Suicide #Blast outside #Lahore ’s Data Darbar leaves 4 dead and at least 19 injured.Reportedly,the blast targeted a mobile of Elite police force.#PG pic.twitter.com/mcsabpNAms — SUMAIRA RAJPUT (@sumaira_rajput) May 8, 2019

