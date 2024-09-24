Blinken Contempt Charge: House Panel Reacts To Afghanistan Withdrawal

A Republican-led U.S. congressional committee has recommended that Secretary of State Antony Blinken be held in contempt of Congress due to his failure to comply with a subpoena regarding the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan.

A Republican-led U.S. congressional committee has recommended that Secretary of State Antony Blinken be held in contempt of Congress due to his failure to comply with a subpoena regarding the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan. The House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee voted 26-25 in favor of this recommendation, highlighting the deep partisan divide surrounding the chaotic evacuation process.

Committee Vote Reflects Political Divisions

The vote saw every Republican in favor while Democrats opposed the motion, showcasing the contentious nature of the issue. The recommendation comes after Blinken did not appear at a scheduled hearing on Tuesday morning. Representative Michael McCaul, the committee’s chairman, expressed frustration, stating that Blinken had declined to testify at any point this month.

State Department’s Response

In a letter to McCaul, Blinken explained that he had attempted to negotiate a suitable time for his testimony and offered alternative witnesses. However, McCaul emphasized that Blinken could not find any time to appear before Congress during September. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller criticized the committee’s action as a “naked political exercise,” asserting that Blinken was engaged in high-level diplomacy at the U.N. General Assembly.

Contempt of Congress Process

The U.S. contempt of Congress statute allows the House or Senate to refer a non-compliant witness for potential criminal prosecution, although the Justice Department ultimately decides whether to bring charges. As of now, the full House has not scheduled a vote on the committee’s recommendation against Blinken.

Investigations into Afghanistan Withdrawal

On September 8, McCaul released a report detailing the committee Republicans’ investigation into the Afghanistan withdrawal, criticizing President Joe Biden’s administration for its handling of the evacuation. The issue has gained political traction as the upcoming presidential election approaches, intensifying scrutiny of the administration’s actions.

Previous Testimony and Documentation

The State Department has noted that Blinken has testified before Congress on Afghanistan over 14 times, including multiple appearances before the committee. Additionally, the department has provided nearly 20,000 pages of documentation and various briefings to assist the committee’s inquiries.

As the situation unfolds, the political implications of the Afghanistan withdrawal continue to resonate in the current political landscape, setting the stage for further developments ahead of the election.

