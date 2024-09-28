Blinken Insists Israel, Hezbollah Must Both Stop Firing

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized that diplomatic avenues in the Middle East remain open despite Israel’s recent large-scale strike on Hezbollah’s headquarters in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Iran, Russia, and their allies criticized the strikes on a Beirut suburb, with Tehran describing them as a “war crime.” Israeli media reported that the attack targeted Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, though this has not been officially confirmed by the Israeli military, and speculation about Nasrallah’s fate continued after the incident.

Israel to continue operations against Hezbollah

The strikes occurred as many world leaders, including those from the Middle East, were attending the annual UN General Assembly on September 27. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking at the UN, reaffirmed his country’s intent to continue operations against Hezbollah in order to weaken the group’s military capabilities.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati called on the international community to intervene and prevent what he described as Israel’s “genocidal war” against Lebanon, arguing that Israel was ignoring international calls for a ceasefire.

Blinken says pursuing diplomacy is essential

At a press conference during the General Assembly, Blinken acknowledged the difficulty in pursuing diplomacy at the current moment but maintained that it remains essential. He stressed that both sides must halt the violence and use the opportunity of a ceasefire to seek a broader diplomatic solution. Blinken reiterated Israel’s right to self-defense against Hezbollah, which has intensified missile strikes on Israeli territory since the conflict in Gaza escalated. However, he emphasized the importance of how Israel conducts its defense, underscoring that a ceasefire is crucial for moving toward lasting peace, which he said must include addressing the Palestinian issue.

Lebanon the next Gaza

Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed concern over Lebanon potentially becoming the next Gaza, stating that this outcome would not be in Israel’s security interests.

The Iranian Embassy in Lebanon warned of escalating tensions in the region, describing the strikes as a serious provocation that could shift the dynamics of the conflict. Iranian President Masud Pezeshkian condemned the attacks, labeling them a “war crime.”

