Friday, October 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Blinken Warns China’s ‘Increasingly Dangerous’ Activities In South China Sea

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned China's "dangerous and unlawful" actions in the South China Sea during the ASEAN summit in Laos.

During a recent meeting with Southeast Asian leaders, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed serious concerns about China’s aggressive expansionism in the South China Sea. Speaking at the annual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) held in Vientiane, Laos, on Friday, Blinken condemned what he described as China’s “increasingly dangerous and unlawful actions” in this crucial maritime region.

The South China Sea is not only a vital trade route, facilitating about one-third of global trade, but it is also rich in fishing resources, oil, and gas. However, the sea has become a flashpoint for geopolitical tensions, particularly between China and several ASEAN member states, including Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Brunei. China asserts its claim over nearly the entire sea, which has led to overlapping territorial disputes that threaten to escalate into broader conflicts.

In recent months, Chinese military and coastguard vessels have been deployed in attempts to displace the Philippines from several strategically significant reefs and islands in the area. Additionally, Beijing has intensified its pressure on Japan regarding a contested island group in the East China Sea, causing alarm for Tokyo and its allies.

U.S. Commitment To Freedom Of Navigation

Blinken highlighted the adverse impacts of China’s actions, stating that they have “injured people, harmed vessels from ASEAN nations, and contradict commitments to peaceful resolution of disputes.” He reaffirmed the United States’ dedication to maintaining freedom of navigation and overflight in the Indo-Pacific region, a pledge that underscores the U.S. commitment to ensuring security and stability in international waters.

The Secretary of State also noted the U.S. interest in collaborating with ASEAN leaders to “protect stability across the Taiwan Strait.” This area has been a source of ongoing tension, particularly as China asserts its claim over Taiwan, a self-governing island.

Calls For Urgent Action From ASEAN Leaders

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. voiced his concerns during the summit, citing “harassment and intimidation” from China and urging for increased urgency in ASEAN-China negotiations regarding a code of conduct for the South China Sea. Malaysia, set to assume the rotating chair of ASEAN next year, is expected to advocate for expedited discussions on this code of conduct, which officials aim to finalize by 2026. However, progress has been hampered by disagreements over whether the agreement should carry binding authority.

Filed under

antony blinken China Latest world news South China Sea World news
