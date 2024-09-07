Blinken’s Dominican Republic Visit: Key Discussions On The Haiti Crisis

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader on Friday to discuss a range of issues including human rights, economic prosperity, and regional security. The ongoing crisis in Haiti, which shares the island of Hispaniola with the Dominican Republic, was a central topic of their discussions.

Blinken’s Visit

Blinken’s visit to the Dominican Republic followed his trip to Haiti on Thursday, where he supported a UN-backed mission led by Kenya to combat violent gangs that have destabilized the country. During his visit, Blinken addressed President Abinader’s concerns about the crisis in Haiti, emphasizing the need for security and stability.

Concerns Raised by President Abinader

President Abinader expressed his administration’s worries about the resources available for the mission in Haiti and the impact of the crisis on the Dominican Republic. He highlighted the recent escape of thousands of inmates from Haiti’s major prisons due to gang raids and the surge of migrants overwhelming the Dominican Republic’s schools and hospitals.

Abinader also mentioned the criticisms faced by his administration regarding its treatment of Haitian migrants and those born in the Dominican Republic to Haitian parents. In response to the crisis, the Dominican government has largely closed its airspace to Haiti and is constructing a wall along the border.

MUST READ: Judge Pushes Trump Hush Money Sentencing To November 26

US Support and Investment

Blinken acknowledged the improvements in Haiti following the deployment of nearly 400 Kenyan police officers to address the gang violence. He stressed the importance of security as the foundation for progress in Haiti, emphasizing that the authorities and Haitian people must regain control from the gangs.

In addition to addressing the crisis in Haiti, Blinken announced a $3 million supply-chain investment through USAID to enhance workforce training and develop industrial parks in the Dominican Republic. This investment aims to bolster the Caribbean nation’s economic growth.

Humanitarian Assistance and Future Plans

On Thursday, Blinken also announced an additional $45 million in humanitarian aid for Haiti. He expressed support for creating a UN peacekeeping operation to secure necessary funding and resources for combating gang violence and restoring order.

Blinken’s Departure

Secretary Blinken is expected to return to the United States later on Friday. His visit underscores the US commitment to addressing the regional challenges posed by the crisis in Haiti and supporting the development and stability of the Dominican Republic.

(WITH IUNPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: West Bank Violence: American-Turkish Activist Killed Amid Israeli Forces’ Gunfire