Iran has Invited China and Pakistan to participate in the Chabahar court and in the development its link with Pakistan's Gwadar port. It's a massive blow to India's geostrategic plan to counter Pakistan's Gwadar port and surpass Pakistan for transporting goods to West and Central Asia. The Chabahar court will cut down the time and shipping costs by 50%. Iran and India have signed a MoU and plans have committed at least $85 million for the development of Chabahar port.

In a massive blow to India's geostrategic plan, its long-standing partner in West Asia Iran has invited Pakistan and China to participate in the Chabahar port. The port is being built by India to counter Pakistan' Gwadar port and surpass Pakistan for entering central and West Asia. According to the reports the Pakistani national daily Dawn, Pakistan and China have been invited by Iranian Foreign Minister Javed Zarif to participate in Chabahar seaport project and in the development of its link with the Gwadar Port. The newspaper also said that it is an attempt by the West Asian country to cool down the concern raised by authorities in Pakistan over the involvement of India in the development of Iranian port.

Zarif, who is currently on a trip to neighbouring country Pakistan, on the sidelines of an event in an educational institution in Islamabad said that " We have offered Pakistan and China to participate in Chabahar court after we were offered to participate in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Chabahar port has played a key role in the India-Iran relationship especially after China’s extend policy and emergence of its power. Last year, in December, officials from both the countries inaugurated first phase of Chabahar court in south-east Iran. Zarif added that the Gwadar port city in Pakistan and Chabahar transit agreement between India, Iran and Afghanistan are complimentary and not competitive.

