BMKG Predicts Light Rain and Thunderstorms Across Jakarta on Tuesday Afternoon

The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has forecasted weather conditions across the Jakarta area, predicting light rain to thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon.

According to BMKG’s official website, https://bmkg.go.id/, the weather in various parts of Jakarta, including West Jakarta, Central Jakarta, North Jakarta, South Jakarta, and East Jakarta, is expected to be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy in the morning. The Thousand Islands (Kepulauan Seribu) are predicted to experience overcast skies, with chances of thunderstorms.

By midday, thick clouds are expected over West Jakarta, Central Jakarta, North Jakarta, and the Thousand Islands. Meanwhile, South Jakarta and East Jakarta are likely to experience light rain.

As the afternoon progresses into the evening, parts of Jakarta, including West Jakarta, Central Jakarta, East Jakarta, South Jakarta, and North Jakarta, are anticipated to see light rain, with some areas potentially experiencing thunderstorms. The Thousand Islands, however, will likely remain cloudy.

Temperatures in Jakarta today are expected to range from a minimum of 24°C to 30°C in the morning, rising to 28°C to 32°C in the afternoon, and settling between 26°C and 29°C in the evening.

MUST READ: Germany Increases Border Checks Amid Migration And Extremism Concerns