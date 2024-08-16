BNM Launches Awareness Campaign In Europe And US For Balochistan’s Independence

The Netherlands and US chapters of the Baloch National Movement (BNM) organized an awareness campaign on Thursday across several cities, including Amsterdam, The Hague, Rotterdam, and Eindhoven. The campaign aimed to raise global awareness about Balochistan’s history and its ongoing struggle for independence from Pakistan, according to a statement by the BNM.

The campaign highlighted August 11, the day Balochistan gained independence from British rule and declared itself an independent nation, separate from Pakistan. During the campaign, BNM members distributed pamphlets detailing Balochistan’s struggle, particularly focusing on March 1948, when Pakistan forcibly occupied the region.

Since then, the Baloch community has faced severe atrocities, including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, violence against women and children, looting, and the dumping of thousands of mutilated bodies, the BNM statement reported. The pamphlet urged global citizens to speak out against Pakistan’s occupation and the genocide of the Baloch people, emphasizing that international solidarity could inspire the people of Balochistan and contribute to justice and human rights protection.

Previously, the UK chapter of BNM organized a rally in Trafalgar Square, London, condemning the atrocities committed by Pakistani security forces against peaceful protesters during the Baloch National Gathering in Gwadar, Mastung, and Nushki. Hundreds of participants, including members of the Baloch and Sindhi diasporas, joined the protest.

The rally focused on the enforced disappearances of Baloch Youth Council (BYC) workers and the ongoing road blockades by Pakistani security forces aimed at suppressing resistance. Protesters demanded an end to the Gwadar siege and justice for victims of state-backed terrorism. Rally organizers condemned the intolerable actions of Pakistani security forces against innocent people in Gwadar, Mastung, and Nushki.

(With ANI Inputs)

