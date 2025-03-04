Bodybuilder Jodi Vance Dies At 20 After Her Heart Stopped During Sports Festival Due To ‘Severe Dehydration’

Bodybuilder and rising fitness coach Jodi Vance has died at the age of 20, leaving the fitness community in shock. Her sudden passing at the Arnold Sports Festival in Ohio has sparked an outpouring of tributes from those who admired her dedication and vibrant spirit.

Bodybuilder Jodi Vance Dies At 20: Jodi Vance, a rising bodybuilder and fitness coach, passed away last week at the age of 20, following complications related to severe dehydration, her family confirmed in a statement.

Died While Attending Arnold Sports Festival

Vance was attending the Arnold Sports Festival in Ohio when she began feeling unwell, TMZ reported. She was taken to a local hospital where medical teams worked to stabilize her condition. However, despite the hospital’s efforts, she could not be revived.

“Her heart stopped due to complications of severe dehydration,” her family’s statement read. “Despite all efforts by the hospital, they were unable to revive her.”

A Sudden and Unexpected Loss of Jodi Vance

The exact circumstances leading to Vance’s death remain unclear, but her family described the tragedy as both “sudden and unexpected.”

“She was a beautiful person inside and out and she will be missed every single day,” the statement added.

Vance’s loved ones used the moment to urge others in the fitness community to prioritize their health and well-being.

Tributes for Jodi Vance from the Fitness Community

Vance was not only a competitor but also a coach who inspired others through her passion for fitness. Eminent Nutrition, the fitness supplement company she represented, paid tribute to her on Instagram, describing her as “an amazing, unique, and beautiful soul.”

“One of our favorite memories is watching the passion and love Jodi poured into others,” the company wrote. “Jodi’s contagious energy and love was something we can all cherish and remember.”

Vance’s sudden passing has left the fitness community mourning the loss of a promising young athlete whose dedication and spirit touched many lives.

