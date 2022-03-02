This comes after Russia intensified military actions in Ukraine, with reports of major shelling in the city of Kharkiv in Eastern Ukraine. Apple has paused all product sales in Russia and limited Apple Pay and other services in the country.

US aerospace company Boeing on Tuesday announced the suspension of maintenance and technical support services for Russian carriers in view of the recent developments in the growing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. “We have suspended major operations in Moscow and temporarily closed our office in Kyiv,” the company said in a statement. “We are also suspending parts, maintenance and technical support for services for Russian airlines. As the conflict continues, our teams are focussed on ensuring the safety of our teammates in the region,” added Boeing in its statement.

This comes after Russia intensified military actions in Ukraine, with reports of major shelling in the city of Kharkiv in Eastern Ukraine. Russia has been facing immense criticism in the international arena after it announced “special military operations” in Ukraine.

American tech giant Apple has paused all product sales in Russia and limited Apple Pay and other services in the country due to the military operation in Ukraine. “We have paused all product sales in Russia,” the Russian News Agency Sputnik reported citing Apple’s statement. “Last week, we stopped all exports into our sales channel in the country. Apple Pay and other services have been limited. RT News and Sputnik News are no longer available for download from the App Store outside Russia,” read the statement.

On Tuesday, Google announced that it is blocking the YouTube channels linked to Russia’s RT broadcaster and Sputnik news agency across Europe in the wake of the special operation in Ukraine. Google has also paused the ability of Russian state-owned media to monetize content with ads on all of its platforms. The Russian RT channel, as well as other Russian state-funded media, will not be able to run ads on YouTube, or any other Google services, including using the search and Gmail to place ads, Reuters reported on Sunday citing Google spokesman Michael Aciman.

On Friday, Meta (formerly known as Facebook) said that it was blocking Russian state media’s ability to run ads and monetize them on Meta’s platform.