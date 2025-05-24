Home
Boeing to Avoid Criminal Prosecution in 737 Max Crash Case Under DOJ Deal

The US Department of Justice has reached a deal with Boeing that will allow the company to avoid criminal prosecution over two 737 Max crashes that killed 346 people.

The U.S. Department of Justice has reached a deal with Boeing that will allow the aerospace giant to avoid criminal prosecution over two deadly 737 Max crashes that killed 346 people in 2018 and 2019, according to court documents filed Friday, The Associated Press reported.

What Is the Deal?

The DOJ and Boeing have reached an “agreement in principle” under which the company will invest or pay over $1.1 billion, including $445 million in new compensation for the victims’ families, the report said. In exchange, the government will drop a pending fraud charge that accused Boeing of misleading federal regulators about a critical flight control system implicated in the crashes.

A DOJ spokesperson told AP, “Ultimately, in applying the facts, the law and Department policy, we are confident that this resolution is the most just outcome with practical benefits.”

They added, Nothing will diminish the victims’ losses, but this resolution holds Boeing financially accountable, provides finality and compensation for the families and makes an impact for the safety of future air travellers.”

Why Is It Controversial?

Victims’ families and their lawyers have criticised the agreement for not going far enough. Paul Cassell, an attorney representing many of the families, told AP, “This kind of non-prosecution deal is unprecedented and obviously wrong for the deadliest corporate crime in U.S. history.”

“My families will object and hope to convince the court to reject it.”

Javier de Luis, whose sister died in one of the crashes, told the publication, The message sent by this action to companies around the country is, don’t worry about making your products safe for your customers. Even if you kill them, just pay a small fine and move on.”

What Happened in the Crashes?

The crashes, which occurred in Indonesia and Ethiopia, were linked to a software system known as MCAS. Boeing allegedly failed to inform the Federal Aviation Administration and pilots about the system, which could automatically force the aircraft’s nose downward based on faulty sensor data. This caused both planes to crash shortly after takeoff.

After the second crash, the 737 Max was grounded globally. Boeing later modified the MCAS system to prevent similar failures.

What Comes Next?

The agreement includes Boeing hiring an “independent compliance consultant” rather than the previously proposed court-appointed monitor, as reported by AP. This consultant will review Boeing’s safety and quality procedures and report findings to the government.

boeing US Department of Justice

newsx

