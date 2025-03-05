Bofors Scandal: India Seeks Crucial Information From US Justice Department

India has formally approached the United States for critical information related to the Rs 64-crore Bofors case. This is a move that could potentially reinvigorate investigations into one of the country’s most notorious political scandals.

The case revolves around the 1980s purchase of 155mm field artillery guns from Sweden under the Congress government led by Rajiv Gandhi.

CBI Requests Information From US Justice Department

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sent a letter rogatory to the US Justice Department, requesting details about the alleged kickbacks paid by Swedish arms manufacturer A B Bofors to secure the Indian defense contract.

The letter rogatory was issued by a special court and sent a few days ago, sources confirmed. The request specifically seeks information from Michael Hershman, the head of the US-based private detective firm Fairfax, who is said to possess crucial details about the bribery scheme.

Legal Process And Court Approval

The CBI initially approached the Delhi high court in October, informing it of their plan to request information from US authorities.

The court’s approval of the CBI’s decision to seek cooperation from Hershman and the US justice department was a crucial step in the investigation. A letter rogatory is a formal request sent by a court in one country to another, seeking assistance in gathering evidence or supporting criminal investigations.

Lingering Questions In Bofors Scandal

The Bofors scandal, which was exposed by Swedish radio in the late 1980s, played a significant role in the defeat of Rajiv Gandhi in the 1989 Indian elections. Despite the Delhi High Court quashing the bribery charge against Gandhi in 2004, questions regarding the scandal remain unresolved.

One of the key figures under scrutiny is Ottavio Quattrocchi, an Italian businessman with close ties to the Rajiv Gandhi government. Quattrocchi’s involvement in the case became more pronounced when he was allowed to leave India for Malaysia while under investigation.

Additionally, a controversial letter sent by Madhavsinh Solanki, the foreign minister at the time, to his Swiss counterpart in 1992, reportedly asked Swiss authorities to delay their cooperation with New Delhi’s request for information on the case.

CBI’s Prosecution Efforts And Discharges

The CBI initially registered the Bofors case in 1990, filing chargesheets in 1999 and 2000. However, after discharging Rajiv Gandhi in 2004, a special court eventually dropped charges against other accused individuals, including the Hinduja brothers.

Quattrocchi was also discharged in 2011 when the CBI withdrew its prosecution against him.

